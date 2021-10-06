Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl gameplay could hide cryptic clue about National Pokedex

A screenshot from the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl gameplay trailer has gone viral after possibly hinting at the total Pokedex number. Are the Sinnoh remakes getting two new Pokemon?

After 15 years, The Pokemon franchise is returning to the Sinnoh region with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl hitting stores on November 19, 2021. The Nintendo Switch RPGs will bring a flurry of new features to the class DS titles.

One thing that is still unknown is what the remake’s Pokedex will look like. The September gameplay trailer kicked up a fuss after some fans believe it gives a major hint about the the total amount of Pokemon in the game.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl National Pokedex teased?

In Diamond & Pearl, players had to see all 150 Pokemon in the base game in order to unlock the National Pokedex which had 493 ‘mon. While the expanded Dex was pretty much guaranteed to return in the 2020 remakes, Studio ILCA has been tight-lipped on it.

Fans of the Game Freak series went wild when they spotted a cryptic image in the September gameplay reveal for the Sinnoh remakes. In the trailer, there is a scene that shows the Poketech counter stopping at the number 495, which players believed could be a hint to the National Dex.

User ‘maxbacker02’ posted the screenshot on the r/PokeLeaks forum and wrote “The Pokétch step counter in the new BDSP trailer stopped at 495…could this imply the Pokédex will have 495 Pokémon opposed to the original 493?”

The image has fans speculating what two extra Pokemon could be added to the game, as the trailer showed 495. “If it does refer to the new Pokedex number, one has to be Sylveon and then plus one,” a user commented. Another replied, “New Legendary???”

Other players theorized that we could be getting the full Regis, including the two new ones added in 2019’s Sword & Shield. “Original 493 + Regieleki + Regidraco = 495.”

It should be stated, of course, to take all this with a major grain of salt. This is pure speculation and nothing is official until The Pokemon Company announces it. Still, the counter stopping specifically at 495 is interesting and wouldn’t be the first time a Pokemon trailer hinted about upcoming features.

While two extra characters added to the game isn’t a lot, it would certainly have any Sinnoh fan excited. It will also be interesting to see how Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl handles the integration with the cloud service Pokemon Home in January 2022.