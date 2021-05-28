Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Shiny Pokemon list: Throh, Sawk, Chimecho - Dexerto

Niantic have announced their highly anticipated summer event, Pokemon Go Fest 2021. As the festival brings waves of new content to the mobile app, we’ve got a list of new shiny Pokemon you can catch when it goes live.

If you’re looking for some fun-filled Pokemon action to get you out and about during the summer, Niantic have announced all of the details for Pokemon Go Fest 2021.

Running from July 17 until July 18, there are two days worth of exciting new content for trainers to sink their teeth into. From the return of the Global Challenge Arena to Special Research, the event has it all.

Advertisement

While some players believe that Gen V Mythic Pokemon Meloetta may be making its debut during the music-themed festival, here’s all of the new shiny Pokemon that we know for certain will be available during the two days of festivities.

Pokemon Go Fest Shiny Pokemon: from Throh to Chimecho

There’s a huge variety of new shiny Pokemon on offer this time around. As a whole, it’s all of the musical Pokemon that’ll be getting a fresh lick of paint.

Read More: How to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go

All of the shiny Pokemon we know of so far are:

Throh

Sawk

Whimsur

Chimecho

Audino

Tympol

Unown F

If any more Pokemon are added to the list, we’ll make sure to update this article!

Advertisement

How to catch shiny Throh, Chimecho & more

While catching shinies is all down to luck, Niantic will be giving trainers a little helping hand during the course of the event.

All wild Pokemon and Pokemon attracted by Incense will have a higher chance of appearing in shiny form during the event.

Additionally, the first day of the event (Saturday, July 17) is going to be the best day to try and snag yourself a shiny encounter.

So that’s it for all of the new shiny Pokemon that’ll be popping up during the event. We’ve got a full breakdown of Pokemon Go Fest 2021, and if you want to stay up to date will all the latest info keep your eye on our dedicated main page.