Is a Pokemon Go Fest 2021 ticket worth buying? Price and what’s included

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is one of the biggest events of the year for Pokemon fans. But with a ticket purchase required to access all of the features, Trainers might be wondering if it’s really worth the entry cost.

Every year, Niantic brings Go Fest to Pokemon Go. The huge celebration offers players a chance to take part in event-exclusive Special Research, unlock unique costume Pokemon, and catch some incredibly rare Legendaries in Raids.

Anyone can join in with Go Fest 2021 for free, but Trainers will need to shell out real-life money in order to access the best features like access to the Global Challenge Arena and the chance to catch the Mythical Meloetta when it debuts in Go.

In order to help you make your mind up about buying a ticket or sticking with the free features, we’re going to go over some of the biggest ticket-exclusive features and explore whether or not it’s worth the cost below.

Is the Go Fest 2021 ticket price fair?

This year, the price of a Go Fest ticket is only $4.99, which is a huge reduction from last year’s $14.99 entry cost.

That means you’ll be getting access to 16 hours of gameplay and event-specific features for less than a movie rental, which sounds very reasonable.

For comparison, last year’s ‘A Drive To Investigate’ event cost $7.99, and that only offered players a selection of items and an encounter with Genesect. With Go Fest 2021, you’ll be getting way more for your money, which we’ll discuss below.

Pokemon Go Fest ticket: What does it include?

The main ticketed feature of Go Fest 2021 is the event-exclusive Special Research, which allows players to choose between Pop Star or Rock Star Pikachu and fill out their band with new costume Pokemon like Flygon and Gardevoir.

Completing the Special Research will lead to an encounter with Meloetta, the Mythical Pokemon which makes its debut in Go. Time will tell if Meloetta is of any use in battles, but you’ll have a big gap in your Pokedex if you don’t catch one now.

Ticket holders can use Incense to attract specific Pokemon during Habitat Hours, and they’ll have an increased chance of being Shiny. This is the perfect chance to get the new Shiny debuts like Throh, Audino, and Unown F.

You’ll also be able to get up to 10 free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs on Sunday, as well as a free event bundle that contains three more Raid Passes. That alone will be worth the cost of the ticket for many Trainers.

So… is it worth buying a ticket to Pokemon Go Fest 2021?

If you’re planning to fully immerse yourself in both days, then yes, it’s definitely worth purchasing a ticket for Go Fest 2021.

There’s plenty to keep you entertained, and the cost is incredibly low compared to previous Pokemon Go events. It’s a really great deal.

On the other hand, if you’re a casual player who might dip in every now and then across the event, then it might be best for you to stick to the free features. You’ll still get access to Habitat Hours and Raid Hours, which are arguably the most useful features.

Hopefully, we’ve helped you make a decision! If you do purchase a Go Fest 2021 ticket, make sure you check out our simple Day 1 guide and Day 2 guide for all the information you need on how to prepare and what to expect.