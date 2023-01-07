Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Kecleon has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go as part of the January 2023 Community Day event, so here’s everything you need to know to find one.

After years of waiting, Pokemon Go players will finally be able to complete their Hoenn collection as the elusive Kecleon has made a surprise debut in the game along with a new catching mechanic.

Many fans expected the Color Swap Pokemon to arrive as part of the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event in February, but it actually arrived on January 7, 2023, with the conclusion of the Chespin Community Day.

If you’re struggling to find a Kecleon in Pokemon Go, we’ve got all the information you need on this slippery creature below.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company PokeStops are key to encountering Kecleon.

How to find and catch Kecleon in Pokemon Go

Kecleon will appear at random PokeStops once the Chespin Community Day has ended on January 7 at 5PM local time, so the only way to find one is to interact with as many PokeStops around you as possible.

You’ll know if you’ve encountered a Kecleon because its invisible form will be hanging onto the PokeStop Disc. If you try to spin it, a message will tell you that ‘an invisible object’ is preventing you from doing so.

When this happens, keep tapping on Kecleon until it disappears from the PokeStop. It should then spawn on the map nearby and you’ll be able to begin the catching process just like any other wild Pokemon.

We’re not sure what Kecleon’s catch rate is or how likely it is to flee, so it’s best to use all the tricks you can to make sure you catch it: Ultra Balls, Pinap Berries, and landing Excellent Curveball Throws.

It’s also not clear how long Kecleon will stick around in the game. It might be the case that it’s only available after big events like Community Days, so try to get one while you can.

That’s everything you need to know to find and catch Kecleon! For more Pokemon Go tips, check out some of our other guides below:

