Is Japan finally getting Pokemon TCG League Battle Decks?

New Pokemon TCG products called Battle Master Decks are coming out soon, and they’re looking like a great alternative to League Battle Decks.

A brand new duo of Pokemon TCG products were shown off in the Champions League 2024 Aichi livestream, alongside a slew of announcements for Ogerpon fans. These new products are called Battle Master Decks and they’re looking immense so far.

The Battle Master Decks feature Chien-Pao ex and Tera Charizard-ex, each coming with a selection of competitively viable cards. They’ll be releasing on May 17 and at the time of writing, we believe these will be Japanese exclusives. They’re not identical to League Battle Decks, but they seem to be similar.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon TCG Battle Master Decks.

The Battle Master Decks feature some absolute powerhouses, and they look like a great pick-up for fans who want to experiment with interesting cards. They feature powerful ‘mons and gorgeous cards, just like League Decks, but seem to be more competitively inclined. Inside, fans can expect to find:

A 60-card deck

64 card sleeves

Damage counters, a coin, and a VSTAR marker

A playmat

A player’s guide and a “Road to Battle Master” guide

If you’ve been curious about Chien-Pao ex and Charizard ex decks, these products offer a great way to try them out. They’re suitable for experienced players, just like League Battle Decks are. The artwork is beautiful, too, so it’ll be surprising if collectors don’t snap these up.

Currently, we only know the product theming, release date, and concept. When more information about this upcoming release becomes available about the Battle Master Decks, we’ll be sure to update this article and provide pre-order links so make sure to check back.