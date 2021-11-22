How to win Jubilife City Lottery: Prize list for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a lottery you can win in Jubilife City, and there’s even a Master Ball among the prizes.

The Jubilife TV Lottery was a popular feature in the original games and now with the Sinnoh Region remakes, players will be eager to see if they can once again hit the jackpot.

There’s a lot of different items you’ll want to collect on your way to the Pokemon League, and the lottery can be a great way of picking up things that will help you during the journey. Plus, if you’ve already completed the game, things like the Master Ball will give you a guaranteed catch for all the legendaries that appear post-game.

How to win Jubilife Lottery in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

To win the lottery in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’re going to need to type in matching Pokemon ID numbers. These can be obtained by trading Pokemon, which will each come with a unique number.

The winning trainer will need to match a consecutive number of digits on their Pokemon ID to the day’s lottery numbers.

For more information on how to trade, check out our guide.

Jubilife Lottery prizes and Pokemon ID numbers

There are 99 different combinations to get from Pokemon ID numbers in Diamond and Pearl, which are 0-99.

The following prizes can be won, if you manage to land on the correct combination:

Master Ball – 5

Max Revive – 4

Exp. Share – 3

PP Up – 3

Backdrop – 1

How to unlock Jubilife City Lottery

If you haven’t yet unlocked the lottery system in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are a few simple steps you need to follow.

Load up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on your Nintendo Switch. Visit Oreburgh City and defeat the Gym Leader – guide here. Return to Jubilife City. Visit the Jubilife TV building, and go to the first floor. Speak to the character behind the desk and draw your first lottery ticket!

After completing these steps, you will be able to take part in the lottery daily afterwards. It’s always good to check in on the lotto tickets, just to see – on the off chance – that you’re named the winner.

While it’s difficult to come out of the Jubilife TV lottery victorious, another shot at getting a Master Ball is always worth a try!