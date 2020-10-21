 How to unlock Galarian Star Tournament in Pokemon Crown Tundra - Dexerto
How to unlock Galarian Star Tournament in Pokemon Crown Tundra

Published: 21/Oct/2020 21:01

by Brent Koepp
pokemon sword shield crown tundra star tournament
Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra, is finally here, and the requirements for the new Galarian Star Tournament mode have been revealed. Here is what you will need to do in order to unlock the new feature.

The Pokemon franchise was ushered into its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019.  The Nintendo title whisked players away to the Galar region – which was largely inspired by locations in the  U.K.

On October 22, the RPG is getting expanded in a major way with the release of its second DLC, The Crown Tundra. Here’s what it will take to unlock the new Galarian Star Tournament mode.

pokemon sword shield crown tundra star tournament
The special tournament brings all of Galar’s best Trainers together.

How to unlock the Pokemon Galarian Star Tournament

The Crown Tundra DLC brings many features to Sword & Shield – from Ability Capsules, to Dynamax Adventures. To celebrate Gen VIII’s region, the RPG is getting a new mode called the Galarian Star Tournament.

According to its official description, the tournament was designed by former Champion Leon to “lift the spirits of Galar.” Players will get to choose a partner from various Gym Leaders and characters, and enter a duo battle tournament.

In previews of Crown Tundra, it’s been revealed that fans can only gain access to this new mode after beating the main storyline for The Crown Tundra, The Isle of Armor, and Sword & Shield itself. Leon will then send you an invite to join the Wyndon-based tournament after you’ve completed all three campaigns.

Games outlet IGN detailed unlocking the mode in their early hands-on of the DLC. “Finishing all the stories in the base game, and both DLC packs gives you the chance to participate in the Galarian star tournament,” they wrote.

According to the official Pokemon website, the mode is described as giving players a glimpse at a “new side” of Trainers featured in the title. Based on the summary, it sounds like whoever you choose to go into battle with, you might get to learn more about the character – and who wouldn’t want more Marnie dialogue?

pokemon sword shield crown tundra star tournament
Pokemon Sword players can team up with Gym Leader Bea in the new tournament.

While it’s unclear if The Crown Tundra will be the final DLC for Sword & Shield, the tournament seems to be a reward to players for beating everything – which certainly feels like a conclusion to the Gen VIII RPG.

The wildly anticipated expansion drops on October 22, and whisks players away to a snow-filled terrain. The new content will bring over 116 new monsters to Galar, including a host of Legendaries from past generations.

Overwatch

Overwatch players demand fix for controversial Halloween map

Published: 21/Oct/2020 19:49

by Michael Gwilliam
Winston Halloween Werewolf skin
Halloween Terror

It’s Halloween time again, and that means the Overwatch Halloween Terror event is in full swing – and with it come some unique map changes on Eichenwalde, Blizzard World, and Hollywood. However, not everyone is on board with the new decorations.

While the maps may look nice with their Halloween horror makeover, there are some significant issues with them, primarily on Eichenwalde streets phase.

The German hybrid map can be one of the more challenging points for attackers, as they need to push the payload up a narrow bridge towards the castle.

At this juncture, players used to the normal version of the map tend to use abilities that boop opponents to secure environmental kills. Sadly, the Halloween variant makes doing so nearly impossible right by the left-side doors.

The Halloween version of Eichenwalde places a fence that prevents players from being booped off the map. Normally, Winston players will activate their Primal Rage ultimate and knock enemies off the map as they push from out of the left doors to contest the point.

23-year-old South Korean tank main Sang-hoon ‘Kaiser’ Ryu took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the map’s redesign.

“3 years and this fence still exists in this Halloween map,” he said, posting a picture of the annoying fence. “Am I the only person who complains about this?”

Other players agreed with Kaiser. “The fact that the event maps make actual changes to the map that alter the gameplay is pretty dumb in a competitive game,” one replied.

The complaints aren’t anything new either. Famously, former Overwatch League pro Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel raged after the fence prevented him from knocking a Zarya off the map.

Halloween Sombra on Overwatch's Hollywood
The changes to Hollywood are not as controversial.

While it’s nice to have special event versions of maps, as xQc noted in his clip, the competitive integrity of the game is damaged by major changes such as this.

Hopefully, Blizzard takes note of this when Overwatch 2 is released or Halloween 2021 rolls around and finally tears the fence down.