How to unlock Galarian Star Tournament in Pokemon Crown Tundra - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra, is finally here, and the requirements for the new Galarian Star Tournament mode have been revealed. Here is what you will need to do in order to unlock the new feature.

The Pokemon franchise was ushered into its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo title whisked players away to the Galar region – which was largely inspired by locations in the U.K.

On October 22, the RPG is getting expanded in a major way with the release of its second DLC, The Crown Tundra. Here’s what it will take to unlock the new Galarian Star Tournament mode.

How to unlock the Pokemon Galarian Star Tournament

The Crown Tundra DLC brings many features to Sword & Shield – from Ability Capsules, to Dynamax Adventures. To celebrate Gen VIII’s region, the RPG is getting a new mode called the Galarian Star Tournament.

According to its official description, the tournament was designed by former Champion Leon to “lift the spirits of Galar.” Players will get to choose a partner from various Gym Leaders and characters, and enter a duo battle tournament.

Read More: What you missed in Pokemon Crown Tundra reveal



In previews of Crown Tundra, it’s been revealed that fans can only gain access to this new mode after beating the main storyline for The Crown Tundra, The Isle of Armor, and Sword & Shield itself. Leon will then send you an invite to join the Wyndon-based tournament after you’ve completed all three campaigns.

Games outlet IGN detailed unlocking the mode in their early hands-on of the DLC. “Finishing all the stories in the base game, and both DLC packs gives you the chance to participate in the Galarian star tournament,” they wrote.

According to the official Pokemon website, the mode is described as giving players a glimpse at a “new side” of Trainers featured in the title. Based on the summary, it sounds like whoever you choose to go into battle with, you might get to learn more about the character – and who wouldn’t want more Marnie dialogue?

While it’s unclear if The Crown Tundra will be the final DLC for Sword & Shield, the tournament seems to be a reward to players for beating everything – which certainly feels like a conclusion to the Gen VIII RPG.

The wildly anticipated expansion drops on October 22, and whisks players away to a snow-filled terrain. The new content will bring over 116 new monsters to Galar, including a host of Legendaries from past generations.