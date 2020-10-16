Pokemon reveals locations that inspired Sword & Shield's Galar region - Dexerto

To celebrate Sword & Shield’s upcoming The Crown Tundra DLC, the Pokemon Company has released a Galar travel guide. The document officially reveals the real life locations that inspired the Gen VIII region.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced players to the Galar region, which is largely based on various sections of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

While we have known most of the major locations that the RPG was based on since 2019, on October 16, Game Freak released an in-depth guide that compares every area in the Gen VIII game to its real life counterpart.

Pokemon Company releases Galar region Expedition Guide

To give players a more in-depth look at the Galar region, The Pokemon Company launched a five-part Bus Tour series on October 14. The YouTube show will stop off at the real life locations in the U.K. that inspired the Gen 8 RPG.

Advertisement

As a companion to the limited series, the Nintendo company has also released an Expedition Guide on the official Pokemon site. The travel document is jam-packed full of details about the game’s development.

The guide gives a deeper insight into how Game Freak took the U.K. locale and incorporated it into the title. For instance, The Crown Tundra DLC was modeled around Edinburgh, Scotland, and the Raid dens are based on the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.

Locations confirmed by The Pokemon Company

The Wild Area – The Lake District County of Cumbria in Northern England

– The Lake District County of Cumbria in Northern England Postwick, Wedgehurst – The Lake District (Keswick, Grasmere, Bowness-on-Windermere)

– The Lake District (Keswick, Grasmere, Bowness-on-Windermere) Raid dens – The Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland

The Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland Turffield – Stonehenge in Amesbury, South England

Stonehenge in Amesbury, South England Motostoke – Manchester, River Irwell in Northern England

Manchester, River Irwell in Northern England Glimwood Tangle – Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, England

Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, England Circhester – City of Bath in Somerset, South England

– City of Bath in Somerset, South England Wyndon – London

– London The Crown Tundra – Edinburgh, Scotland

Even if you already know the real life locations of Sword & Shield, the guide is definitely worth checking out as it gives more context and developer info. Those wanting to check it out can read the 28-page book here.

Advertisement

The Crown Tundra is set to hit stores on October 22. The DLC will greatly expand Sword & Shield’s map, and whisk players away to the snowy landscape. The add-on also brings back almost all the series’ Legendary monsters.