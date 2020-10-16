 Pokemon reveals locations that inspired Sword & Shield's Galar region - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon reveals locations that inspired Sword & Shield’s Galar region

Published: 16/Oct/2020 22:18

by Brent Koepp
pokemon sword and shield logos
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

To celebrate Sword & Shield’s upcoming The Crown Tundra DLC, the Pokemon Company has released a Galar travel guide. The document officially reveals the real life locations that inspired the Gen VIII region.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced players to the Galar region, which is largely based on various sections of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

While we have known most of the major locations that the RPG was based on since 2019, on October 16, Game Freak released an in-depth guide that compares every area in the Gen VIII game to its real life counterpart.

pokemon sword and shield galar expedition guide art
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon Company released a detailed travel guide for Galar.

Pokemon Company releases Galar region Expedition Guide

To give players a more in-depth look at the Galar region, The Pokemon Company launched a five-part Bus Tour series on October 14. The YouTube show will stop off at the real life locations in the U.K. that inspired the Gen 8 RPG.

Advertisement

As a companion to the limited series, the Nintendo company has also released an Expedition Guide on the official Pokemon site. The travel document is jam-packed full of details about the game’s development.

The guide gives a deeper insight into how Game Freak took the U.K. locale and incorporated it into the title. For instance, The Crown Tundra DLC was modeled around Edinburgh, Scotland, and the Raid dens are based on the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.

pokemon sword & shield galar book raid den page
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Raid dens are based on the rocky natural wonders of Northern Ireland.

Locations confirmed by The Pokemon Company

  • The Wild Area – The Lake District County of Cumbria in Northern England
  • Postwick, Wedgehurst – The Lake District (Keswick, Grasmere, Bowness-on-Windermere)
  • Raid dens – The Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland
  • Turffield – Stonehenge in Amesbury, South England
  • Motostoke – Manchester, River Irwell in Northern England
  • Glimwood Tangle – Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, England
  • Circhester – City of Bath in Somerset, South England
  • Wyndon – London
  • The Crown Tundra – Edinburgh, Scotland
pokemon sword & shield galar book wooloo page
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The upcoming Crown Tundra DLC is based on regions of Scotland.

Even if you already know the real life locations of Sword & Shield, the guide is definitely worth checking out as it gives more context and developer info. Those wanting to check it out can read the 28-page book here.

Advertisement

The Crown Tundra is set to hit stores on October 22. The DLC will greatly expand Sword & Shield’s map, and whisk players away to the snowy landscape. The add-on also brings back almost all the series’ Legendary monsters.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War beta update adjusts scorestreaks: full patch notes

Published: 16/Oct/2020 21:23 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 21:42

by Theo Salaun
call of duty black ops cold war open beta october 16 patch
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

An October 16 update to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s open beta adjusts controversial scorestreak tunings, fixes some stability issues, and deploys this weekend’s 2XP and 2X weapon XP bonuses.

One of the biggest points of debate throughout the Black Ops Cold War alpha and beta periods has been its scorestreak system. In a departure from Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare, the newest game in the franchise rewards player score more than it does kills for scorestreak accumulation.

Advertisement

That appears to be changing, as Treyarch’s October 16 patch explicitly zeroes in on consistency across scorestreak costs and an attempt to reward players for kill-streaks anywhere between six and nine. 

Casual and professional players alike, including former Call of Duty League and Los Angeles Guerrillas pro, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price, have complained of the current system. This update is part of an ongoing effort to adapt to that feedback and balance the upcoming Black Ops title.

Advertisement
XM4 in the Black Ops Cold War Beta
Treyarch
Players will now be rewarded more for getting kills in Black Ops Cold War.

CoD players like to get kills and enjoy getting rewarded for those kills. In previous iterations of BOCW, players found themselves bereft of scorestreaks even after securing kills in the six-to-nine range. Treyarch has listened to feedback surrounding that issue and deployed a series of changes to score tuning and scorestreak costs to reflect that in their October 16 update.

As an added bonus, this comes alongside the launch of 2XP weekend, which gives the community a great chance to enjoy points from their kills and scorestreaks while leveling up and unlocking new guns and attachments.

Black Ops Cold War map
Treyarch
The newest weekend of Black Ops Cold War also features new maps and modes for players to enjoy.

Black Ops Cold War October 16 full patch notes

SCORESTREAKS

Advertisement

Score Tuning/Rewards

  • Adjusted score tuning to deliver a more consistent earn rate across all game modes.
    • We’ve noticed a disparity of Scorestreak earn potential across game modes. Domination saw a high volume of Scorestreaks, while TDM saw less. This new adjustment now sits between where Domination and TDM were during the PS4 Beta.
  • Increased score rewards for streaks of 6, 7, 8, and 9 kills to better reward players.
    • We agree with feedback that players who go on killstreaks in the 6-9 range were not rewarded enough by the Scorestreak system, and had to go on too high of a streak to earn powerful Scorestreaks compared to past games. This update increases those score values to better reward players for going on higher streaks.

Scorestreak Costs

  • Adjusted costs for all Beta Scorestreaks.
    • The process of dialing in the exact Scorestreak earn rate that feels good for the majority of players will take a few rounds of feedback, and this is the next step. Our process here will allow us to better evaluate feedback after the Crossplay Open Beta to have Scorestreaks in a solid place for launch.

Cooldowns

Advertisement
  • Increased the cooldown on Spy Planes to help limit their numbers in the sky at one time.

STABILITY

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when joining a match in progress where items were not properly spawned.
  • Fixed a crash on PC that could occur on boot if Windows was set to certain languages with the “DD.MM.YYYY” date format (for example, Finnish and German).
  • Additional general stability improvements on all platforms.

BUG FIXES

Advertisement
  • Addressed an issue where a player could spawn outside of the map in Cartel at the start of a match.

2XP + 2X WEAPON XP NOW LIVE

Now through the rest of the Crossplay Open Beta, everyone gets 2XP and 2X Weapon XP to rank up and unlock weapon attachments twice as fast through the rest of the weekend.