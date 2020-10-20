Pokemon

Pokemon leaks claim to reveal Crown Tundra length & Shiny Legendaries

Published: 20/Oct/2020 21:54

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield leaker claims to have discovered major Crown Tundra data files in the Home app. The leak allegedly reveals how long it takes to beat the DLC, Shiny variants, and even two new Legendary horse monsters that can be fused.

In a first for the Pokemon series, Game Freak opted out of making a third game for its eighth gen title Sword & Shield in favor of an Expansion Pass instead. On October 22, the RPG gets it second major DLC, The Crown Tundra.

However just days before the add-on is set to launch, leakers have claimed to have discovered a ton of features and information about the upcoming content. From Shiny Legendary variants to a new fusion ‘mon, here is everything that was allegedly leaked.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon leak claims the Crown Tundra Legendary can fuse with other monsters.

Pokemon Crown Tundra content “leaked” online

On October 20, leak account ‘CentroLeaks’ posted what they claim is Crown Tundra information datamined from the Pokemon Home app. “Yes, it’s happening. Yes, it’s time to abandon the Internet,” they tweeted.

The leaker then revealed that the RPG will be getting two new horse Legendaries that are Ghost and Ice type, which can fuse with Crown Tundra’s Legendary, Calyrex.

Also included in the image were the Shiny variants of the game’s mythical creatures, including the Galarian bird trio Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres. Interestingly, their colors seem to be that of their original Gen I forms.

Centro Leaks clarified that the Legendary horse’s forms can be chosen similar to Isle of Armor’s Urshifu. “You can choose a horse, similarly to how you choose a tower for Urshifu.”

The tweet also stated that Ultra Beasts introduced in Gen VII’s Sun & Moon will also make its return. “Ultra Beasts are catchable in the post-game.” According to the dataminers, the DLC can be allegedly be beaten in around four hours.

The new Legendary horses are called Glastrier and Spectrier. The Ice-type mon is described as “having tremendous physical strength, and the mask of ice covering its face is 100 times harder than diamond.” Its special move is called Chilling Neigh and boosts its attack stat each time it knocks a Pokemon out.

The Ghost-type on the other hand is described as “dashing through the night, Spectrier absorbs the life-force of sleeping creatures. It craves silence and solitude.” Its signature move is named Grim Neigh and boosts its Sp. Atk stat when knocking out an opponent.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, as mentioned above, both these creatures can allegedly fuse with Calyrex to make a powerful new forms called Ice Rider and Shadow Rider. The duo have devastating new attacks when combined.

Of course it goes without saying, but take all leaks with a major grain of salt. However, major data has been found before in the Home App, so it’s not too far fetched. Either way, we will find out very soon just how correct this info is.

100 Thieves Among Us stream gets heated after CouRage takes on Valkyrae

Published: 20/Oct/2020 23:13

by Bill Cooney
100 Thieves

Among Us

Streaming stars CouRage, Valkyrae, Nadeshot and other creators from 100 Thieves all came together to play Among Us at the same time – and things got a little heated, to say the least.

Among Us has become one of the surprise hits no one saw coming in 2020. Innersloth’s party game is already a few years old, but only got picked up by Twitch over the summer.

Since then, everyone and their grandma seems to be venting to medbay and ruining various friendships along the way – but any kind of Among Us events are something we haven’t seen too much of (for obvious reasons) right now.

However – while observing appropriate social distancing measures, of course – CouRage, Valkyrae and other members of 100 Thieves gathered to show how insane trying to figure out who the Imposter really is when you’re all in the same room can really can be.

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag gathered a crew at the org’s compound for what they called “Among Us IRL,” which, despite the name, didn’t actually involve anyone being harmed or ejected out of an airlock.

“We will be talking in real life, so real mannerisms will matter, so when Rae is lying because she stabbed me and she’s trying to get away with it, now everyone else can see that and call her out,” CouRage explained before the crew suited up (literally – they put on space suits).

Turns out, as Twitch’s fastest-growing streamer Valkyrae discovered that while she was Imposter with CouRage, lying is much more difficult in person than it is through a keyboard or headset over the internet.

Nadeshot sadly didn’t get to be the Imposter even once in all of the games 100 Thieves played together, which is a special kind of pain everyone who’s played more than one game in a row knows all too well.

While Among Us professional esports will probably never be a thing (but you never know), it’s clear Innersloth’s sleeper hit is still king at producing content for now.

