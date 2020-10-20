Pokemon leaks claim to reveal Crown Tundra length & Shiny Legendaries

A Pokemon Sword & Shield leaker claims to have discovered major Crown Tundra data files in the Home app. The leak allegedly reveals how long it takes to beat the DLC, Shiny variants, and even two new Legendary horse monsters that can be fused.

In a first for the Pokemon series, Game Freak opted out of making a third game for its eighth gen title Sword & Shield in favor of an Expansion Pass instead. On October 22, the RPG gets it second major DLC, The Crown Tundra.

Advertisement

However just days before the add-on is set to launch, leakers have claimed to have discovered a ton of features and information about the upcoming content. From Shiny Legendary variants to a new fusion ‘mon, here is everything that was allegedly leaked.

Pokemon Crown Tundra content “leaked” online

On October 20, leak account ‘CentroLeaks’ posted what they claim is Crown Tundra information datamined from the Pokemon Home app. “Yes, it’s happening. Yes, it’s time to abandon the Internet,” they tweeted.

Advertisement

The leaker then revealed that the RPG will be getting two new horse Legendaries that are Ghost and Ice type, which can fuse with Crown Tundra’s Legendary, Calyrex.

Also included in the image were the Shiny variants of the game’s mythical creatures, including the Galarian bird trio Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres. Interestingly, their colors seem to be that of their original Gen I forms.

Centro Leaks clarified that the Legendary horse’s forms can be chosen similar to Isle of Armor’s Urshifu. “You can choose a horse, similarly to how you choose a tower for Urshifu.”

Advertisement

The tweet also stated that Ultra Beasts introduced in Gen VII’s Sun & Moon will also make its return. “Ultra Beasts are catchable in the post-game.” According to the dataminers, the DLC can be allegedly be beaten in around four hours.

– You can choose a horse, similarly to how you choose a tower for Urshifu.

– Ultra Beasts are catcheable in the post-game.

– Legendaries are unlocked as soon as you can access Dinamax Adventures

– Main story is around 4 hours — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 20, 2020

The new Legendary horses are called Glastrier and Spectrier. The Ice-type mon is described as “having tremendous physical strength, and the mask of ice covering its face is 100 times harder than diamond.” Its special move is called Chilling Neigh and boosts its attack stat each time it knocks a Pokemon out.

Ability: Chilling Neigh

When the Pokémon knocks out a target, it utters a chilling neigh, which boosts its Attack stat. — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 20, 2020

The Ghost-type on the other hand is described as “dashing through the night, Spectrier absorbs the life-force of sleeping creatures. It craves silence and solitude.” Its signature move is named Grim Neigh and boosts its Sp. Atk stat when knocking out an opponent.

Advertisement

🛡️ As it dashes through the night, Spectrier absorbs the life-force of sleeping creatures. It craves silence and solitude. Ability: Grim Neigh

When the Pokémon knocks out a target, it utters a terrifying neigh, which boosts its Sp. Atk stat. — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 20, 2020

If that wasn’t exciting enough, as mentioned above, both these creatures can allegedly fuse with Calyrex to make a powerful new forms called Ice Rider and Shadow Rider. The duo have devastating new attacks when combined.

Of course it goes without saying, but take all leaks with a major grain of salt. However, major data has been found before in the Home App, so it’s not too far fetched. Either way, we will find out very soon just how correct this info is.