Have you ever been in a Pokemon Unite match and gotten destroyed? Thankfully, the Nintendo Switch MOBA offers an option to end the battle early. Here is a breakdown of how to surrender and why you should think twice before using the feature.

Pokemon Unite has launched on the Nintendo Switch after months of anticipation. While the MOBA is incredibly fun, players may sometimes find themselves in a Standard or Ranked Match where they are getting absolutely annihilated by the other team.

Fortunately, TiMi Studios has given Trainers a way to abandon the battle instead of having to cower in your home base for five minutes. This guide will take a look at how the Surrender feature works and if there are any setbacks to using it.

How to surrender in Pokemon Unite

For starters, the Surrender feature isn’t available until five minutes have actually passed in a match. TiMi Studios wants to give each match a chance to play out fairly before allowing users to quit early.

If the match does not turn around for you and your team is getting absolutely destroyed then the option to surrender will eventually be made available halfway into the battle.

After a player initiates the surrender, three votes are needed from teammates to abandon the battle early. If the surrender fails to get four votes in total, it will be rejected. Another surrender can be tried again after 40 seconds.

Steps to surrender in Pokemon Unite

Step 1: Press the + (plus) button which will then bring up the match stats page. Now press the – (minus) button to bring up the Settings menu.

Now that you are on the menu, you can press the X button to initiate a surrender vote.

Step 3: After triggering the surrender, you must now wait for your teammates to vote on it.

Step 4: If you get a total of four votes, the match will immediately end as the surrender will have been accepted.

Consequences for surrendering in Pokemon Unite

If your team surrenders in Standard mode, there are no real consequences. In Ranked Mode, however, a surrender counts as a regular loss and will be docked against your record.

Even though there is no major penalty, players should still try their best to turn a match around. Defeating Zapdos in the final stretch, for example, can easily net you 300+ points.