Pokemon Unite Ranked explained: all ranks, classes & rewards

Pokemon Unite has a ranked mode for its most skilled Trainers to compete for the top spot. Here is a breakdown of the MOBA’s competitive mode including an explanation of its ranks, classes, and rewards.



New players booting up Pokemon Unite for the very first time will be met with several tutorials before obtaining their first Starter Pokemon. After playing a handful of matches, Ranked mode will eventually be unlocked.

Just like other online multiplayers, the mode will reset every season. This guide will take a look at how the Nintendo Switch MOBA has designed its competitive, including an explanation of how Trainers can increase their rank.

How to unlock Ranked mode in Pokemon Unite

As mentioned above, Unite’s Ranked mode isn’t actually available from the start. TiMi Studios wanted to give users a little practice before allowing players to jump into more skilled-based competitive matchmaking.

Thankfully it doesn’t take very long as Ranked Mode is actually unlocked at Trainer Level 6. Once users are able to join the competitive ranks, it’s as simple as switching your lobby to “Ranked” from the default “Standard” setting.

Below will break down how free-to-play title has set up its competitive mode. While it might look daunting at first, it’s pretty easy to grasp once you understand the difference between classes and ranks.

Pokemon Unite Ranking explained

In Pokemon Unite, competitive mode runs for an entire season before everyone’s level is eventually reset. Just like Pokemon Go, the MOBA uses “Cups” for each ranking. There are six ranks in total which are: Beginner, Great, Expert, Veteran, Ultra, and finally Master.

Inside each cup are “classes” that players must complete before moving on to the next rank. In order to complete these, Trainers need to earn points by winning matches. After winning a certain amount, the player will then move on to the next class – completing them all will then move you to the next cup.

Beginner: 1-3 classes (3 points per class, 9 points total to complete the cup).

1-3 classes (3 points per class, 9 points total to complete the cup). Great: 1-4 classes (3 points per class, 12 points total to complete the cup)

1-4 classes (3 points per class, 12 points total to complete the cup) Expert, Great, & Veteran: 1-5 classes (3 points per class, 15 points total to complete the cup)

1-5 classes (3 points per class, 15 points total to complete the cup) Master: Final rank.

Pokemon Unite Rank rewards

At the end of every season, each player is given a special reward based on the highest rank they made by the end. For Season 1, the reward is the special in-game currency Aeos Tickets which can be used to buy Pokemon Licenses, Held Items, and skins.

The number of Aeos Tickets rewarded goes up for each cup. For example, the Beginner Cup only gets 2,000 Aeos Tickets, whereas Master Cup gets 20,000. Players who reach Expert Rank before the season ends will get a special Clothing Set exclusive to ranked mode.

Pokemon Unite Season 1 Ranked Mode Rewards – Beginner, Great, Expert

Those looking to move up the ranks should focus on obtaining as many points as possible to complete each class. Each Season is lengthy, giving most users plenty of chances to level up.

And of course, those chasing the Master Cup will also be filling out their Battle Pass while they do. For a list of every reward included in the BP, check out our guide here.