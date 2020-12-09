Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event: features, how to join, start date, more - Dexerto

Pokemon GO will celebrate its 5th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the franchise next year in style with the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event. Here’s everything you need to know.

It’s hard to believe that Pokemon has been around for 25 years now. In that time, it’s attracted fans from all kinds of different age groups, transcended many platforms, and become a pop-cultural icon.

Pokemon GO is the franchise’s deep-dive into the mobile gaming market, and it’s enjoyed five years of resounding success. To celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary and Pokemon GO’s 5th anniversary, Niantic announced a global Pokemon GO event.

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event will take players from all four corners of the globe back to where it all began. They’ll be tasked with a challenge to catch all 150 original Pokemon in a single day. However, there are other surprises in store too.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event features

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event has a ticketed and non-ticketed experience. The former is jam-packed with features, while the latter has much less but is free for anyone to enjoy.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed-experience features

All Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will appear in the wild, raids, and encounters after research tasks. Incense will attract them, and they will also be obtainable via Evolution.

The goal is to try and catch them all. Players will be able to earn rewards and bragging rights in the process.

You’ll be able to choose between a Red Version and Green Version experience. Some Pokemon will be exclusive to each one.

All 150 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will also be available as Shiny Pokemon. It will be the first time some of them.

Players with a ticket will have access to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story. It will lead to an encounter with a special Pokemon.

Finishing it will also grant access to a second event Special Research story that will send players on a long and challenging journey. But in the end, they’ll be able to capture a Shiny Mew.

Catching Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will drop more Candy.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto nonticketed-experience features

Pokemon originally discovered in Kanto will still appear in the wild and in raids.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will return to Legendary raids.

Players without a ticket will still have access to event-exclusive Timed Research.

Trade range will be increased to 40 km.

How to purchase a ticket and join the event:

Pokemon GO players can buy tickets for the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event in the shop within the app. It will set you back $11.99 and cannot be bought with PokeCoins. Here’s a step by step guide.

Open the shop within the app and press on the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto image.

Press the Buy button.

If you see a purchase confirmation, then the transaction has been completed.

The ticket will appear as an item in your Item Bag.

Several weeks before the event starts, you’ll be able to choose which event version you’d like to participate in.

To do that, press on the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket in your Item Bag and selecting either the Red Version or Green Version. The decision is final and cannot be changed.

After that, all you need to do is sit back, relax, and wait until Saturday, February 20, 2021. Then, you’ll have access to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed experience.

When does the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event begin?

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event kicks off on Saturday, February 20, 2021. It lasts from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm local time. Unfortunately, it’s still a while away, so fans will need to contain their excitement until then.