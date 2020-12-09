 Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event: features, how to join, start date, more - Dexerto
Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event: features, how to join, start date, more

Published: 9/Dec/2020 1:40

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokemon GO will celebrate its 5th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the franchise next year in style with the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event. Here’s everything you need to know.

It’s hard to believe that Pokemon has been around for 25 years now. In that time, it’s attracted fans from all kinds of different age groups, transcended many platforms, and become a pop-cultural icon.

Pokemon GO is the franchise’s deep-dive into the mobile gaming market, and it’s enjoyed five years of resounding success. To celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary and Pokemon GO’s 5th anniversary, Niantic announced a global Pokemon GO event.

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event will take players from all four corners of the globe back to where it all began. They’ll be tasked with a challenge to catch all 150 original Pokemon in a single day. However, there are other surprises in store too.

Pokemon GO Kanto event promotion showing Gen 1 starter monsters.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
The Pokemon GO: Kanto event will take players back to where it all began.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event features

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event has a ticketed and non-ticketed experience. The former is jam-packed with features, while the latter has much less but is free for anyone to enjoy. 

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed-experience features

  • All Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will appear in the wild, raids, and encounters after research tasks. Incense will attract them, and they will also be obtainable via Evolution.
  • The goal is to try and catch them all. Players will be able to earn rewards and bragging rights in the process.
  • You’ll be able to choose between a Red Version and Green Version experience. Some Pokemon will be exclusive to each one.
  • All 150 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will also be available as Shiny Pokemon. It will be the first time some of them.
  • Players with a ticket will have access to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story. It will lead to an encounter with a special Pokemon.
  • Finishing it will also grant access to a second event Special Research story that will send players on a long and challenging journey. But in the end, they’ll be able to capture a Shiny Mew.
  • Catching Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region will drop more Candy.
Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon GO players will have a chance to catch shiny versions of their favorite Pokemon.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto nonticketed-experience features

  • Pokemon originally discovered in Kanto will still appear in the wild and in raids.
  • Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will return to Legendary raids.
  • Players without a ticket will still have access to event-exclusive Timed Research.
  • Trade range will be increased to 40 km.
Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon originally found in the Kanto area will be running in the wild.

How to purchase a ticket and join the event:

Pokemon GO players can buy tickets for the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event in the shop within the app. It will set you back $11.99 and cannot be bought with PokeCoins. Here’s a step by step guide.

  • Open the shop within the app and press on the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto image.
  • Press the Buy button.
  • If you see a purchase confirmation, then the transaction has been completed.
  • The ticket will appear as an item in your Item Bag.
  • Several weeks before the event starts, you’ll be able to choose which event version you’d like to participate in.
  • To do that, press on the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket in your Item Bag and selecting either the Red Version or Green Version. The decision is final and cannot be changed.
  • After that, all you need to do is sit back, relax, and wait until Saturday, February 20, 2021. Then, you’ll have access to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed experience.
Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
If you want to make a splash in the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, you’ll need to buy a ticket. But some content is available for free.

When does the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event begin?

The Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event kicks off on Saturday, February 20, 2021. It lasts from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm local time. Unfortunately, it’s still a while away, so fans will need to contain their excitement until then.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.