Pokemon Yellow easter egg stuns fans 22 years later

Published: 8/Dec/2020 21:22

by Brent Koepp
Pikachu promotion for Pokemon Yellow 1998.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Fans of the Nintendo RPG were wowed when a player discovered a Pokemon Yellow easter egg 22 years after its release. The electrifyingly neat Pikachu trick went viral online.

While Pokemon made its North American debut with the release of Red & Blue in 1998, the RPGs got a third title called Yellow a year later. The new iteration was themed around Pikachu, and featured the adorable ‘mon walking around outside of its Pokeball.

An easter egg from the game went viral over 22 years later after a player surprised fans who had never known about its existence. The unique trick creatively utilizes the franchise’s adorable yellow mascot, and is one of the best things you will see all week.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
An easter egg from the 1998 Game Boy title has wowed fans years later.

Pokemon Yellow easter egg wows fans

While the trick has been documented online before over the years, many fans were floored to learn about it for the first time after a player posted a video of it on the r/Pokemon subreddit on December 7.

User ‘laggia‘ uploaded a video of the easter egg and explained: “In Pokemon Yellow, Pikachu can briefly light up a cave after learning Thunderbolt or Thunder!”

The clip shows the in-game Trainer entering a dark cave with their Pikachu in tow. Seconds after learning the move Thunder, a cutscene pops on screen that shows the ‘mon charging his cheeks. The entire cavern then lights up.

In Pokemon Yellow, Pikachu can briefly light up a cave after learning Thunderbolt or Thunder! from pokemon

Fans of the series were floored by the Pikachu trick, with many never knowing it even existed. “Almost 30 years later and I never knew,” one player wrote. Another Trainer said, “With over 30k hours playtime in the series, even I didn’t know this. I know about even the most obscure facts.”

Fans react to Pokemon Yellow Pikachu easter egg found 22 years later.

Other players pointed out that you don’t actually need to know a certain move to trigger the cutscene. In fact, if your Pikachu is angry at you it will light up the room. So if you have an annoyed ‘mon while entering a dark cave, you will be able to see!

A Pokemon fan explains how Pikachu trick in Yellow works.

Although the trick could replace the annoying Flash HM needed to see inside the cave, the sparks of light only lasts a few seconds before the area goes back to darkness. However ,if you are willing to make steps in between each cutscene then it’s technically viable.

While the easter egg is by no means new, many dedicated fans going all the way back to 1998 never knew about it. It’s interesting to see how a trick from over 22 years ago can resurface decades later and still surprise the Pokemon community.

How to fix Black Ops Cold War “Blackout Trial has ended” bug on Xbox

Published: 8/Dec/2020 20:50

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Following the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 prep update that went live on December 8, players on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S have started receiving a message starting that “Blackout Trial has ended,” which isn’t letting them log in. Fortunately, there’s a workaround that should fix the issue.

Currently, it’s unknown how many players are affected by the bug on Xbox. While the problem seems to be widespread, it’s unknown whether or not all players on the platform are receiving this game-breaking bug or if it’s only a select number.

Right now, this glitch seems to be showing up when certain Xbox players attempt to log-in to the game. After pressing all the prompts in the main menu after starting the application, players will be met with a screen that says “Blackout Trial has ended. Purchase the full game in order to unlock Blackout, Multiplayer, and Zombies.”

Thanks to this new update I can’t play the game now. But I got this interesting message. from blackopscoldwar

Obviously, Black Ops Cold War doesn’t have Blackout, all but confirming this is a left-over error from Black Ops 4, the only game in which the battle royale mode appeared in. This isn’t the first time BO4 assets have appeared in BOCW, with many players confirming that certain icons were carried over from that game.

Regardless of the reasoning, the fact of the matter is that it’s stopping Xbox players from logging into and enjoying Black Ops Cold War. That being said, it’s interesting to point out that, as of the time of this writing, it seems like this bug is only affecting Xbox players. PS4, PS5, and PC players have yet to report instances of this bug, at least on a wide-spread scale, that is.

Xbox responds to “Blackout Trial has ended” message

As of 1:00 PM EST, Xbox responded saying that they are aware of the issue and actively working on a solution. No official fix has been announced yet by either Xbox, Activision, or Treyarch.

How to fix “Blackout Trial has ended” error

Despite no fix being officially announced yet, a temporary workaround has been discovered. According to some players, all you need to do is follow some simple steps in order to get the game working again on Xbox consoles.

  1. Click on Manage Game and Add-Ons
  2. Select Black Ops Cold War
  3. Install all content packs available for download
  4. Close out of the screen and restart the Black Ops Cold War application

Although this isn’t an officially-endorsed solution, most players have been reporting that this solution is successful so it’ll more than likely work for you too.

We will, of course, update this article with any new information that gets released, so make sure to keep an eye on our Twitter, @Dexertointel, for all the latest.