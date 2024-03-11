How to get Pokemon EUIC Twitch drops 

The Pokemon European International Championships is just around the corner, and fans can claim some exciting rewards by tuning into the Twitch live streams.

The Pokemon European International Championships will be taking place this April and the event is looking incredible so far. If you’re unable to make it in person, you’ll be happy to know that there will be Twitch live streams to tune into instead.

There are some amazing Twitch drops which you will be able to claim by watching the EUIC events and we’ve detailed how to get them step-by-step down below- including rewards for Pokemon TCG Live, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Complete guide on claiming the Pokemon EUIC Twitch drops

Firstly, you’ll need to make sure that you’re signed up for a Twitch account and a Pokemon Trainer Club account, and that you’ve linked the two. You can follow along with that process here on the official Pokemon website.

Once you’ve made sure that your account is linked up properly, all you’ll need to do is wait until the events are live and then tune into the live streams.

There are three separate Twitch drops to get during EUIC this year, and you’ll need to follow along with official Pokemon social media channels while watching the live streams in order to get the correct passwords.

The passwords can be used to unlock items in their corresponding games, and the different drops that are on offer include:

Marco Silva’s Iron Hands. Redeemable in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet until April 8, 2024, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. It comes with the same stats and items as Marco Silva’s actual Iron Hands.

Redeemable in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet until It comes with the same stats and items as Marco Silva’s actual Iron Hands. Raging Bolt ex . Redeemable in Pokemon TCG Live until April 15, 2024, at 11:00 p.m. PDT, or while supplies last.

. Redeemable in Pokemon TCG Live until or while supplies last. LNDsRargef’s LAIC 2024 Championship Team. By watching the broadcast with Twitch drops enabled, players can get special Timed Research encounters with the Pokemon from this team (Charjabug, Gligar, Lanturn, Lickitung, Medicham, and Umbreon) along with extra rewards like a Charged TM, 50 Meditite Candy, and 10K Stardust.

The Pokemon European International Championships will be taking place from the 5th of April to the 7th of April so make sure to keep an eye out on Twitch and tune in to support your favorite Pokemon creators.

Make sure to look out for live streams with ‘drops enabled’ in the title, too. You won’t be able to get Twitch drops from a creator who does not have this turned on.