How to watch Pokemon Latin America International Championship
The Pokémon Latin America International Championship, starting on November 17th, ends on November 19th, and promises to showcase the skills of the strongest in the TCG, VGC, and Pokemon Go formats.
Watch the best players in the world compete at this year’s Pokemon Latin America International Championship. Between the 17th and 19th of November, this Play! Pokemon event follows Swiss format rules and will be played under the sunny skies of São Paolo, Brazil.
The players are all competing to gain enough prize points to enter the 2024 Pokemon World Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii, which will feature a prize pool of over 2 million USD.
Here’s everything we know about the event, including how and where to watch it online.
How to watch the Pokemon Latin America International Championship
The event begins on November 17, 2023, and runs until November 19, 2023. For those not at the event, you can watch it on each games respective Twitch and YouTube channels.
You can find view The Pokemon Latin America International Championship live here:
You can also watch live play and replays from the tournament on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. For live updates of including videos of live play make sure to check out the official Twitter page for the tournament, Play! Pokemon @LAIC.
Players can view the winning teams and decks once the tournament finishes. You can find these via the official Pokemon tournaments results page.
There’s everything we know about the event. For more Pokemon news and other viral stories, keep it locked to dexerto.