How to get new Legendary Pokemon paths in Crown Tundra Dynamax Adventure - Dexerto

How to get new Legendary Pokemon paths in Crown Tundra Dynamax Adventure

Published: 29/Oct/2020 0:09

by Brent Koepp
lugia max raid pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield players trying to complete The Crown Tundra’s Dynamax Adventure may be stuck getting repeat Legendary monsters. Thankfully, there is a method that guarantees you new monster paths – here is everything you need to know.

Pokemon Sword & Shield got its latest DLC, The Crown Tundra, on October 22. One of the major features included in the update is the Dynamax Adventure mode, which lets players catch a host of Legendaries. 

Unfortunately, Trainers trying to complete their Dex may hit a roadblock by getting repeat ‘mons. Thankfully, a method has been discovered which guarantees you a new Legendary monster you haven’t caught yet. 

pokemon crown tundra dynamax adventures screenshot
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Players can get new Legendary Pokemon locations in Dynamax Adventure.

How to stop repeat Legendary Pokemon paths in Dynamax Adventure

Dynamax Adventure is a twist on Sword & Shield’s Raid Dens. Trainers enter a cave with three other players to take on four battles with rental Pokemon. At the end of each adventure is a random Legendary with a 100% catch rate.

While fun for the first couple of hours, players trying to complete their Dex will soon run into an issue where Legendaries will start to be repeated. Even worse is that you can’t even catch them as there is a one-time limit per save.

Fortunately, a solution has been discovered to get around this pesky problem. Below we will cover the two methods which will guarantee you a new Legendary Pokemon path each time you enter Dynamax Adventure.

Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Peonia will give players new Legendary location paths in Crown Tundra.

Method 1: Hints from Peonia

  • Step 1: If you find yourself getting repeat Pokemon each time you do Dynamax Adventure, look for Peonia at the entrance to Max Lair.
  • Step 2: The character will sell you a new Legendary location for five ores. By the time Trainers get repeat monsters, they should have accumulated hundreds of these items. You get rewarded with the rocks each time you complete a round of the mode.
  • Step 3: Talk to the scientist who will now have Peonia’s path to the new Pokemon written down.

Note: You will know when Peonia has a new hint as she will be rocking back and forth excitedly. If she no longer has a hint, complete another Raid and come back to her as she sometimes has a cooldown. If you are still stuck, check out method two below.

Repeated Legendaries are caused by playing with other Trainers. When the game pairs you with a group online, the other users often don’t have Legendaries that you you’ve already caught. Below is a method to fix that.

pokemon crown tundra dynamax adventures
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
A way to force a new Legendary path is to play offline.

Method 2: Use AI teammates to trigger a new Pokemon path

  • Step 1: Start a Dynamax Adventure, however DO NOT invite others. Play with AI teammates instead. Doing this will guarantee you a new Legendary path.
  • Step 2: The AI players can be hit and miss, to say the least. The goal here is to just get to the very end of the cave. Once you battle a Legendary, it doesn’t matter if you lose, just make sure you reach the encounter.
  • Step 3: If you lose (which will likely happen with AI teammates), save the Legendary ‘mon’s location with the scientist. 
  • Step 4: Load up the saved location, though this time connect to the internet and choose to invite other players to your adventure. Having human teammates will make this much easier. Battle your way to the Legendary and catch it.
  • Step 5: Repeat this process every time. First team up with AI offline, reach the new Legendary you don’t have, and save its location. Then go online and team up with human players and catch the monster.

While it may seem tedious having to do one offline AI path first, it sure beats doing 10 Dynamax Adventure only for nine of them to be duplicates you can’t catch. This method will guarantee you a new Legendary path each time and is helpful for Trainers who only have a few monsters left to catch.

pokemon sword shield party screen
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Putting a Legendary in the first Party slot can force Peonia to give you its location.

Bonus Method: Helping friends catch Legendary Pokemon

Players who already have caught Legendaries in Dynamax Adventure can invite their friends to catch the Pokemon – if they don’t already have it, that is. Below is a method that forces Peonia to give you a path for a Legendary you already own.

  • Step 1: Catch a Legendary in Dynamax Adventure.
  • Step 2: Equip the Legendary you want a location for in the first slot of your Party.
  • Step 3: Talk to Peonia at the entrance of the Max Lair. She will automatically sell you the path for the Legendary that is in the first slot in your Party.
  • Step 4: Talk to the scientist and load up the saved location. Press the + button to generate a Link Code for your friend.
moltres dynamax adventure pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Players can invite friends to catch a Legendary they already own themselves.

The reason this method is helpful is that it will allow players to help out their friends. If you manage to snag every Legendary in the DLC first, you can literally generate a location code for each one of them.

The Crown Tundra brought over 119 new Pokemon to the Galar region for Trainers to catch. The inclusion of past gen Legendaries has easily given fans hours of gameplay with Gen 8 RPG.

