How to get free Max Particles in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s new Dymanax feature requires players to collect max raid particles, so here is how you can get these items for free.

After months of anticipation, the long-awaited Dynamax feature has finally been introduced to Pokemon Go. In this feature, trainers can catch Pokemon and, in essence, turn them into giant-sized creatures with improved stats and strength.

The Dynamax mechanic in Pokemon works similarly to Mega Evolution. However, players are required to use Max Particles to Dynamax Pokemon during Max Battles.

While these particles can be bought in the in-game shop, developer Niantic has also added some ways to obtain them for free.

Given the backlash surrounding how trainers’ Max Particles storage caps can only be increased via in-store purchases, here is how you can continue to acquire the Particles without needing to drop real money.

Thankfully, Pokemon Go has already introduced ways for trainers to get their hands on Max Particles for free without coughing up real money in the game’s store.

How to get Max Particles for free in Pokemon Go

Firstly, you can gather Max Particles when visiting Power Stops. Furthermore, these items will be available across Power Stops worldwide, meaning those playing in less built-up areas won’t need to worry about now having access.

However, Niantic has also given trainers some free Max Particles to celebrate the launch of the new feature. To get these free Max Particles, simply head to the Pokemon Go website and redeem them using the code LJRAMRU3RYCMC.

You should receive an in-game notification confirming that the 250 Max Particles have been added to your account.

With some extra Max Particles to use, be sure to catch as many of the Dymanax Pokemon as possible so that you can take them into Max Raid Battles and earn exclusive rewards.

However, it’s important to note that only specific Pokemon obtained through Special Research or Max Battles can be Dynamaxed, meaning trainers can’t Dynamax existing versions of those Pokemon.

The Pokemon Go Maxed Out season began on September 3, 2024, and will run until December 3, 2024.