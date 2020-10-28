 How to change the weather in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

How to change the weather in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra

Published: 28/Oct/2020 22:22 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 0:56

by Brent Koepp
rain in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

In Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC, monsters are locked behind specific weather patterns. Here is how you can change the climate and force your favorite ‘mons to spawn in the wild.

Pokemon Sword & Shield got its second major DLC, The Crown Tundra, on October 22. The expansion brought over 119 additional monsters for Trainers to catch, and introduced the Dynamax Adventures mode.

In order for players to complete the new Pokedex, certain monsters only come out during specific weather. However, changing the climate in the snowy region is slightly different from the base game. Here is everything you need to know.

player in the grass in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Trainers can change the weather to force Pokemon to spawn.

How to change the weather in Pokemon Crown Tundra

When Sword & Shield first made its debut back in 2019, it was quickly discovered that players could manipulate the weather patterns on the fly. However when the RPG’s first DLC, The Isle of Armor, dropped, it was revealed that the method had changed.

The Crown Tundra follows in a similar fashion, as changing the climate is slightly different from the main game. While players can still use the Switch’s system clock, the dates from previous regions will no longer work.

Interestingly, certain areas of the map have fixed weather, and rain, thunder, and sandstorms are currently random according to YouTuber ‘Austin John Plays.’ Unfortunately, this makes things a little trickier. Here are the dates to change weather in the Crown Tundra:

pokemon crown tundra map
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Different locations have different weather.

Crown Tundra Weather dates

  • Clear – April 30
  • Cloudy – March 31
  • Snowing – June 30
  • Snowstorm – August 31
  • Intense sun – May 31
  • Fog – July 31 
  • Rain – Random
  • Thunderstorm – Random (Dyna Tree on September 3)

(Topic starts at 00:38)

How to change the date in Pokemon Crown Tundra

  • Step 1: On the Home menu, go to System Settings. Then scroll all the way down to System and click Date and Time. 
  • Step 2: Set Synchronize Clock via Internet to OFF.
  • Step 3: Go down to Date & Time, and change it to the desired weather patterns listed above.
nintendo switch settings
Twitter: @brentrkoepp
You can force weather to change in Crown Tundra using Switch system settings.

The Crown Tundra’s weather isn’t as straightforward as previous regions, particularly with the Dyna Tree location which appears to run on a different pattern. Though players can mess around with their Switch date until they get the desired climate.

Many of the 119 new Pokemon added to Sword & Shield will only spawn under certain climate conditions. So the above guide can be a big help for Trainers looking to complete their expanded Pokedex.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm