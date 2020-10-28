 How to get Shiny Legendary Pokemon in Crown Tundra Dynamax Adventures - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

How to get Shiny Legendary Pokemon in Crown Tundra Dynamax Adventures

Published: 28/Oct/2020 0:15

by Brent Koepp
reshiram raid pokemon
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC has given players a way to easily obtain Shiny monsters. The new Dynamax mode has a boosted spawn rate for the rare variants if you follow a certain method. Here is everything you need to know on how to do it.

The Pokemon franchise was ushered into eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. In a first for the series, developer Game Freak has opted out of a third game for the PRG in favor of an Expansion Pass.

On October 22, the hit title got its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, which brought features to the game such as Dynamax Adventures. The mode also gives Trainers a new method for easily catching Shiny ‘mons.

dynamax adventures pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Players have a higher chance of getting Shiny Pokemon in Dynamax Adventures.

How to easily get Shiny Pokemon in Dynamax Adventures

On the surface, Dynamax Adventures is a twist on Sword & Shield’s Raid dens. Players enter a cave, where they must beat four battles using rental Pokemon, before facing off against a random Legendary monster which has a 100% catch rate.

However the new mode also has Shiny rates that are substantially higher. In the base game, your chances are 1 in 4096 encounters, or 1 in 1365.33 with a Shiny Charm. However in Dynamax Adventures “it’s 1/300 without Shiny Charm, exactly 1/100 with Shiny Charm,” according to Pokemon researcher ‘SciresM’.

Even more interesting is that the rate is applied for every Pokemon you beat in the mode, which is four battles. In simpler terms, you have a much higher chance. However there is a specific method you must follow, which we will cover below.

Steps to easily obtaining Shinies in Dynamax Adventures

  • Step 1: Go to the Max Lair at the top of the Crown Tundra map. Engage in a Dynamax Battle Adventures – we recommend going online and inviting others, as NPCs make this far more difficult.
  • Step 2: Get to the end of the cave and see which Legendary you get. If it’s a monster you want a Shiny of, beat it and then catch it. Do NOT TAKE it with you immediately. Read the next step.
  • Step 3: A post-game menu will always pop up, and show the monsters you have caught. Shiny monsters don’t show up in the battles you had, and only show up in this menu. Select the Legendary and click “see Summary.” Look for the Shiny icon under the “points needed to level up” text. If it is not what you want, then don’t take it with you. Leave the Pokemon behind. If you take it, you can not catch the Legendary again, and will lose the chance to catch a Shiny version.
caught pokemon in crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Check the Pokemon’s summary to see if it’s Shiny.
  • Step 4: If you did not get a Shiny, the scientist will notice that you didn’t catch the Legendary and will ask you if you want to save its location/path and try again. It’s important you save it.
  • Step 5: Now that you have its location, keep battling your way to the Legendary, beat it, catch it, and then check its color at the menu. Only take it with you once you see its Shiny color in the menu.
pokemon crown tundra dynamax adventures
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Trainers can save the path to a Legendary and battle them again and again until they get a Shiny version.

The best thing of all is this method also works for the regular Pokemon you catch while in the cave. So every time you don’t get a shiny Legendary, make sure to look at the other monsters you caught during the adventure as they might be special.

pokemon battle
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Shiny legendaries like Guzzlord can be found in the Crown Tundra mode.

After testing this method, Dexerto can confirm that it works. We were able to snag a handful of Shiny Legendary ‘mons in just an hour. So if you have a favorite character, just keep repeating its path until you get the rare version of it.

Sword & Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC brings a handful of the series’ most beloved Legendaries to the Gen 8 RPG. However, unexpectedly, its new Dynamax Adventure mode now makes it easier than ever to catch Shinies.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm