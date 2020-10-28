How to get Shiny Legendary Pokemon in Crown Tundra Dynamax Adventures - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC has given players a way to easily obtain Shiny monsters. The new Dynamax mode has a boosted spawn rate for the rare variants if you follow a certain method. Here is everything you need to know on how to do it.

The Pokemon franchise was ushered into eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. In a first for the series, developer Game Freak has opted out of a third game for the PRG in favor of an Expansion Pass.

On October 22, the hit title got its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, which brought features to the game such as Dynamax Adventures. The mode also gives Trainers a new method for easily catching Shiny ‘mons.

How to easily get Shiny Pokemon in Dynamax Adventures

On the surface, Dynamax Adventures is a twist on Sword & Shield’s Raid dens. Players enter a cave, where they must beat four battles using rental Pokemon, before facing off against a random Legendary monster which has a 100% catch rate.

However the new mode also has Shiny rates that are substantially higher. In the base game, your chances are 1 in 4096 encounters, or 1 in 1365.33 with a Shiny Charm. However in Dynamax Adventures “it’s 1/300 without Shiny Charm, exactly 1/100 with Shiny Charm,” according to Pokemon researcher ‘SciresM’.

Even more interesting is that the rate is applied for every Pokemon you beat in the mode, which is four battles. In simpler terms, you have a much higher chance. However there is a specific method you must follow, which we will cover below.

The chance of being forced shiny on a dynamax adventure is applied to every pokemon you defeated, including the legendary, to be extra clear. Thus overall odds of at least one shiny in adventure results are ~4/300 = 1/75 without shiny charm, ~4/100 = 1/25 with shiny charm. — Michael (@SciresM) October 24, 2020

Steps to easily obtaining Shinies in Dynamax Adventures

Step 1: Go to the Max Lair at the top of the Crown Tundra map. Engage in a Dynamax Battle Adventures – we recommend going online and inviting others, as NPCs make this far more difficult.

Go to the Max Lair at the top of the Crown Tundra map. Engage in a Dynamax Battle Adventures – we recommend going online and inviting others, as NPCs make this far more difficult. Step 2: Get to the end of the cave and see which Legendary you get. If it’s a monster you want a Shiny of, beat it and then catch it. Do NOT TAKE it with you immediately. Read the next step.

Get to the end of the cave and see which Legendary you get. If it’s a monster you want a Shiny of, beat it and then catch it. Do NOT TAKE it with you immediately. Read the next step. Step 3: A post-game menu will always pop up, and show the monsters you have caught. Shiny monsters don’t show up in the battles you had, and only show up in this menu. Select the Legendary and click “see Summary.” Look for the Shiny icon under the “points needed to level up” text. If it is not what you want, then don’t take it with you. Leave the Pokemon behind. If you take it, you can not catch the Legendary again, and will lose the chance to catch a Shiny version.

Step 4: If you did not get a Shiny, the scientist will notice that you didn’t catch the Legendary and will ask you if you want to save its location/path and try again. It’s important you save it.

If you did not get a Shiny, the scientist will notice that you didn’t catch the Legendary and will ask you if you want to save its location/path and try again. It’s important you save it. Step 5: Now that you have its location, keep battling your way to the Legendary, beat it, catch it, and then check its color at the menu. Only take it with you once you see its Shiny color in the menu.

The best thing of all is this method also works for the regular Pokemon you catch while in the cave. So every time you don’t get a shiny Legendary, make sure to look at the other monsters you caught during the adventure as they might be special.

After testing this method, Dexerto can confirm that it works. We were able to snag a handful of Shiny Legendary ‘mons in just an hour. So if you have a favorite character, just keep repeating its path until you get the rare version of it.

Sword & Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC brings a handful of the series’ most beloved Legendaries to the Gen 8 RPG. However, unexpectedly, its new Dynamax Adventure mode now makes it easier than ever to catch Shinies.