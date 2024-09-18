The Pokemon Go Max Out season is in full swing, and one of the biggest changes to the game comes in the form of Max Battles. Coming all the way from Galar and Pokemon Sword and Shield, the massive Dynamax mechanic is making some pretty huge waves in the PoGo scene.

One of the newest Dynamax Pokemon to join the gang is Beldum, the Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon that evolves into Metagross. It is the first Pokemon to appear in 3-Star Max Battles, making it the toughest Pokemon yet to appear in these mammoth matches and a real test for your team.

So if you’re heading out to tackle this steely son of a gun, follow our guide to learn how to solo Dynamax Beldum in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Max Battles: How to defeat Dynamax Beldum

Niantic/Dexerto

One of the most important things to remember when tackling Dynamax Beldum in Max Battles is the Pokemon’s typing. This makes Beldum weak to Ground, Fire, Ghost, and Dark-type moves.

Right now the pool of Dynamax Pokemon is still somewhat limited, but there are a few Pokemon ready to take advantage of those weaknesses. The best counters against Dynamax Beldum are Charizard, Blastoise, and Greedent.

It’s important to remember that the Dynamax Pokemon’s Fast Move informs their Dynamax Move, so the best Pokemon and moves to use against Dynamax Beldum are as follows:

Dynamax Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dynamax Move Fire Spin Blast Burn, Overheat Max Flare Bite Hydro Cannon Max Darkness Mud Shot Crunch Max Quake

Using a mixture of these Pokemon, if your Dynamax Pokemon are of a high enough level and with good IVs, you should be able to take on Dynamax Beldum solo. However, if you’re struggling, you can team up with other players to take the Steel-type Pokemon down quickly.

How to battle Dynamax Beldum

Niantic/Dexerto

Players hoping to take on Dynamax Beldum will have to find the Pokemon at Power Spots dotted around the map. If there is time remaining (Power Spots last somewhere between 1-2 days ordinarily) then you can tackle this huge challenge.

Click on the Power Spot, and spend 400 Max Particles to take on the Pokemon. Then simply use an effective party or team up with other Trainers to take it down. Once defeated, players will have the chance to catch the Dynamax Beldum.

Can Dynamax Beldum be Shiny?

Yes, Dynamax Beldum has a chance of being Shiny in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go players that find and defeat the Pokemon have a chance to find the Shiny, which you can spot by the sparkle icon next to its name, and the distinctive gold and silver design, replacing the usual blueish metal of Beldum.

Dynamax Beldum 100 IV CP

Niantic/Dexerto

Players hoping to find a 100 IV Beldum need to keep an eye out for its CP, as any Beldum appearing with the following stats has a chance of being a coveted 4-star Pokemon.

Normal encounter – 558 CP

Snow or Wind boosted Encounter – 697 CP

That’s everything you need to know to find and defeat Dynamax Beldum, and it’s sure to be useful as Dynamax Metagross will likely be the most powerful Dynamax Pokemon in the game for the time being.

For even more great Pokemon to add to your party, be sure to check out our guides to the upcoming Pokemon Go event schedule, covering fantastic recurring events like Community Day and Spotlight Hour.