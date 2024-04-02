How to get Mega Charizard X in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Mega Evolutions are not only incredibly powerful, but they also give Pokemon new designs and one of the coolest ones in the whole franchise is Mega Charizard X. So, here’s how to add this powerhouse to your team, as well as whether or not it can be Shiny.

Players were gobsmacked when the ultimate Kanto favorite got not one but two Mega Evolutions back in Pokemon X & Y, but that wasn’t all, as Mega Charizard X even received a different type combination that changed the creature’s meta.

Since this black and blue variation first appeared in Pokemon Go back in 2020, it has made plenty of appearances in Mega Raids, and is now coming back one more time. So, if you’re still looking for one, here’s how to catch Mega Charizard X in the game.

How to get Mega Charizard X in Pokemon Go

There is currently only one way players can get Mega Charizard X in Pokemon Go and it’s through Mega Raid battles. However, not all Mega Evolutions are simultaneously available as the spots are limited. That means players need to wait for the rotations to see if the one they’re looking for pops up.

Luckily, this Fire/Dragon-type Charizard variation is coming back to Mega Raids from April 4, 2024, until April 13, 2024, so trainers will have plenty of time to hunt it down.

How to evolve Charizard into Mega Charizard X in Pokemon Go

The evolution process for Mega Charizard X is quite straightforward, as players will just need to gather 200 Charizard Mega Energy to evolve Charizard into its black and blue form. However, the tricky part is gathering all that energy, as it is a scarce resource in the game.

Players can earn Mega Energy by defeating Mega Evolved Pokemon in Mega Raid battles, so take advantage of Mega Charizard X’s time as a boss. Plus, completing specific Research Tasks can grant you even more.

It’s worth noting that if you have previously Mega Evolved your Pokemon, you can gather more Mega Energy by walking with it as your Buddy.

Can Mega Charizard X be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Charizard X can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as it was added to the game on the same day this Mega Evolution was released.

A Shiny variation can be hard to spot, so in this case look out for Mega Charizard X’s greenish body, as well as red wings on the inside.

Remember there’s no special method to trigger a Shiny spawn, so all you can do is fight as many Mega Charizard X as you can and hope for the best.

That’s all you need to get Mega Charizard X in Pokemon Go, as well as its Shiny form. For more game content, check the links below:

