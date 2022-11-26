Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starters shiny locked?

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Shiny hunting in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is fun and well explained, but there are a few encounters that will never be Shiny. Here is everything to know about the Shiny starter Pokemon in Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are busy exploring the Paldea region. With three interwoven storylines, Tera Raid dens, and new Shiny mechanics, there is plenty to do in the new Gen 9 games. For many, the new Shiny mechanics may be the draw of the game – both for new and returning hunters of the rare, alternately-colored versions of their favorite species.

In past generations of the Pokemon games, Shiny hunting has come in many forms. Fans can “chain” the rare encounters in Sword & Shield, search out Mass Outbreaks in Legends: Arceus, and even soft reset Legendary and Starter encounters in earlier games for a chance to begin a journey or catch a powerful companion with rare colors.

Article continues after ad

However, many may be wondering if Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will follow a trend in recent games, implementing “Shiny Locks” on certain species like Starter, Legendary, and Mythical Pokemon. Below is everything fans need to know about Shiny starters in Gen 9.

Are the Paldean Starter Pokemon Shiny Locked in Scarlet & Violet?

The Gen 9 starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are all Shiny locked in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company

While it used to be possible to soft reset games repeatedly to try and get a Shiny starter, recent generations have removed it. This is likely due to the numerous cutscenes that now make up the start of these stories, as well as to encourage people to start playing the games – instead of trying their luck at a full odds Shiny starter.

Article continues after ad

However, players can breed a Shiny Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly later in the game. While this isn’t the same as starting out with a Shiny companion right from the beginning, it does offer a fun challenge once breeding is unlocked.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet