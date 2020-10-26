How to get Spiritomb in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra - Dexerto

Perhaps one of the most unique Pokemon in Sword & Shield, Spiritomb can only be obtained in The Crown Tundra DLC through a special method. Here is how you can capture the Ghost-type ‘mon in no time.

Unlike previous generations, developer Game Freak opted out of a third game for Sword & Shield in favor of an Expansion Pass. And on October 22, players got their second major DLC, The Crown Tundra.

The new addon whisked players away to a snowy region of Galar, and brought over 119 new monsters with it for Trainers to catch. However, one of the trickiest characters to find is Gen IV’s Ghost/Dark-type, Spiritomb.

How to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Crown Tundra

Spiritomb was originally introduced in fourth generation releases Diamond and Pearl for the Nintendo DS. The ‘mon made its return to Sword & Shield in its latest expansion, The Crown Tundra.

According to its Pokedex description, the character is said to have been created from 108 deceased spirits – spine chilling stuff. It’s also said that its mischievous behavior “compelled a traveler to use a mysterious spell to bind it to an odd keystone.”

Unlike other monsters in the new DLC, the Ghost/Dark-type can only be found in a specific location. Trainers will also have to follow a certain method to summon the spirit. Here are the steps to capturing it quickly:

Step 1: Fast travel to Dyna Tree Hill. If you have not unlocked the waypoint yet, make your way to the giant red tree where the Galarian bird trio reside.

Step 2: After spawning in front of the tree, immediately make a right and then take a second right looping backwards. Cut across the grass and take the ramp down to the lower area and hug right. You will then see two alcoves – the one you want is the far right. The tombstone is directly west of Ballimere Lake.

Step 3: Go up to the tombstone and read the text which will say “Spread my voice.” You will now need to hit the Y button to bring up the Y-Comm menu. Press + to connect to the internet.

Step 4: You now have to talk to 32 Trainers. While this may seem like a lot, it can be done rather quickly if you stay in this location. Hop on your bike, and ride back and forth down the path. Each time you see a new player in the overworld, talk to them and receive an item. You must get 32 items as it needs to be a new person each time. Repeat encounters won’t count!

Step 5: After talking to 32 people, go up to the tombstone and the text should change to “I have been heard.” Now fast travel to the Dyna Tree Hill point to reload the map, and go back to the tombstone. The Gen IV monster should be floating in front of it ready to battle you.

It may seem like a major undertaking to talk to 32 new Trainers, however keep in mind there are plenty of players trying to do the same thing as you. So once you connect to the internet in front of the tombstone, you will easily find people to talk to.

It took us about five minutes to complete the task, so it’s not too bad. Spirtomb’s odd requirements are similar to Sword & Shield’s Runerigus which could only be found using a specific method on the map.