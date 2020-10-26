 How to get Spiritomb in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

How to get Spiritomb in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra

Published: 26/Oct/2020 21:57 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 22:04

by Brent Koepp
spiritomb in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Perhaps one of the most unique Pokemon in Sword & Shield, Spiritomb can only be obtained in The Crown Tundra DLC through a special method. Here is how you can capture the Ghost-type ‘mon in no time.

Unlike previous generations, developer Game Freak opted out of a third game for Sword & Shield in favor of an Expansion Pass. And on October 22, players got their second major DLC, The Crown Tundra.

The new addon whisked players away to a snowy region of Galar, and brought over 119 new monsters with it for Trainers to catch. However, one of the trickiest characters to find is Gen IV’s Ghost/Dark-type, Spiritomb.

spiritomb's pokedex entry in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp
The Gen IV Pokemon makes its return in The Crown Tundra.

How to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Crown Tundra

Spiritomb was originally introduced in fourth generation releases Diamond and Pearl for the Nintendo DS. The ‘mon made its return to Sword & Shield in its latest expansion, The Crown Tundra.

According to its Pokedex description, the character is said to have been created from 108 deceased spirits – spine chilling stuff. It’s also said that its mischievous behavior “compelled a traveler to use a mysterious spell to bind it to an odd keystone.”

Unlike other monsters in the new DLC, the Ghost/Dark-type can only be found in a specific location. Trainers will also have to follow a certain method to summon the spirit. Here are the steps to capturing it quickly:

  • Step 1: Fast travel to Dyna Tree Hill. If you have not unlocked the waypoint yet, make your way to the giant red tree where the Galarian bird trio reside. 
  • Step 2: After spawning in front of the tree, immediately make a right and then take a second right looping backwards. Cut across the grass and take the ramp down to the lower area and hug right. You will then see two alcoves – the one you want is the far right. The tombstone is directly west of Ballimere Lake.
ballimere lake in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp
The Pokemon can be found west of Ballimere Lake.
  • Step 3: Go up to the tombstone and read the text which will say “Spread my voice.” You will now need to hit the Y button to bring up the Y-Comm menu. Press + to connect to the internet.
  • Step 4: You now have to talk to 32 Trainers. While this may seem like a lot, it can be done rather quickly if you stay in this location. Hop on your bike, and ride back and forth down the path. Each time you see a new player in the overworld, talk to them and receive an item. You must get 32 items as it needs to be a new person each time. Repeat encounters won’t count!
pokemon crown tundra world screenshot
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
You have to talk to 32 new Trainers before the Ghost will appear.
  • Step 5: After talking to 32 people, go up to the tombstone and the text should change to “I have been heard.” Now fast travel to the Dyna Tree Hill point to reload the map, and go back to the tombstone. The Gen IV monster should be floating in front of it ready to battle you.
spiritomb in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Spiritomb will show up at the grave after talking to 32 Trainers.

It may seem like a major undertaking to talk to 32 new Trainers, however keep in mind there are plenty of players trying to do the same thing as you. So once you connect to the internet in front of the tombstone, you will easily find people to talk to.

It took us about five minutes to complete the task, so it’s not too bad. Spirtomb’s odd requirements are similar to Sword & Shield’s Runerigus which could only be found using a specific method on the map.

Rogue Company

Rogue Company ranked play finally coming – everything we know so far

Published: 26/Oct/2020 20:51

by Bill Cooney
Rogue Company Ranked Beta header
Hi-Rez Studios

Share

Rogue Company players have been waiting for a ranked mode to come to Hi-Rez’s team-based FPS since the beta went live, and one will finally be arriving in the next update.

Since release, Rogue Company has had no competitive ranking or matchmaking systems, but that’s all about the change once the next patch hits.

On Monday, October 26, head developer Scott Lussier announced that ranked play would be the next major feature coming to the game, in one of his Twitter video commentaries.

The Beta will test out the game’s competitive game mode, and let players try out their strategy and skills against one another in a skill-based matchmaking system. Matchups in the ranked queue will also finally put players on even teams to face off.

Additionally, Lussier added that only Demolition mode would be available for ranked to start off with, but devs are looking into including other game modes as well.

“Ranked Beta features a total of 30 ranked levels, and in order to queue for Ranked Beta, you must be level 30,” Lussier explained. “Cute, isn’t it? All players will start at level one with the goal of achieving Rogue, AKA level 30. The only way to rank up is by winning matches, which means players can de-rank by losing matches.”

Rogue Company competitive ranks
Hi-Rez Studios
The different ranks players can reach during the Rogue Company Ranked Beta.

If you’re going to put all the time and effort into ranked play, it helps to have some rewards for players to work towards, and there are two exclusive items to be unlocked during the Beta in competitive.

The first is a banner that’s rewarded for playing 30 matches of Ranked – win or lose, it doesn’t matter. The next one is an exclusive skull badge awarded to those elite few who make it all the way to level 30 and the rank of Rogue.

Rogue Company ranked beta rewards
Hi-Rez Studios
The two rewards that can be earned through Rogue Company’s Ranked Beta.

So how long do we have to wait for ranked? Scott did say it would be in the “next update” but conveniently left out the exact date for when that patch will arrive.

Hi-Rez seems to like putting out Rogue Company updates on Tuesday or Wednesday, around the middle of the week, so we would keep our eyes peeled for ranked to arrive either this week or the next.