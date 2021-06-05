How to catch and find Shiny Dwebble in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Shiny Pokemon are all the rave in Go, and these ‘mons are highly sought after by players all over the world. Shiny Dwebble is one of the cutest Pokemon within Pokemon Go and has an amazing shiny variant.

Ever since shiny Pokemon were first introduced, players worldwide have been on the hunt for them and their elusive forms. Now, with Pokemon Go still as active as ever, there are even more ways to capture your favorite shiny Pokemon.

Dwebble, the Bug/Rock-type Pokemon was introduced during generation five, and it offers a unique shiny form within Go.

If you are on the hunt for this shiny form, do not fear as we have got you covered!

Advertisement

What are shiny Pokemon?

In short, shiny Pokemon are different colored variants that all Pokemon have within the series. They were first mainstreamed in the traditional Pokemon games, and they are touted for being elusive to find.

Read More: How to catch and find Shiny Stunky in Pokemon Go

They are incredibly difficult to secure, and it will take some take and patience before you are able to find one within the wild.

Where can I find shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go?

In the mainstream Pokemon games, players would be able to find shinies in caves, grass or any form of terrain where you usually encounter Pokemon. But, in Go, there are other ways you can encounter these forms.

Read More: Complete list of all shiny Pokémon in Go

Niantic has outlined some of the many methods players can follow to find these shiny Pokemon, and depending on the current event going on, it is going to change how you are able to find these shiny Pokemon.

Advertisement

Some ways players can find shiny Pokemon include.

Wild encounters

Raid Boss encounters

Special Research breakthroughs

Research Task rewards

Event-limited Pokemon This includes Smeargle, Ditto, Unown, and Meltan



How to catch and find shiny Dwebble

Rather than the orange tiny Dwebble usually dons, the shiny form differs as it is a shimmering green that is gorgeous to lay the eyes on. For those who do not know, Dwebble is also a Bug/Rock-type, making it one of the most unique in the series.

Read More: Shiny Vulpix Pokemon Go guide

If you are looking to add shiny Dwebble during your collection, the process of catching one is going to similar to other Pokemon. You will be best off using lures near Pokestops to attract more Pokemon in hopes of one appearing.

Also, on June 1st, 2021 this Pokemon was featured during the spotlight hour, so you may have already encountered one. But, if you missed the chance to catch one during this increase spawn hour, then you are going to have to hope luck is on your side!