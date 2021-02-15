How to beat Umbreon Valentine’s Day raid; weakness and best counters

Umbreon is hard to find in Pokemon Go, but it’s now available in three-star raids as a part of the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge. Here’s how to catch it.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge is alive and well, and trainers are well on their way to catching all the Pokemon needed to complete the challenge. However, it was a pleasant surprise to see Umbreon added to the mix and become available in three-star raids.

Umbreon has always been pretty hard to find. Thankfully, it’s now easier than ever to find and catch the elusive Pokemon. But to do that, you’ll still need to topple it in the raid. Fortunately, it’s not too difficult to beat, but it’s still a good idea to come prepared.

So, to make things easier for you, we’ve prepared a guide that outlines its weaknesses and the best counters.

Umbreon weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Umbreon was first-introduced in Generation II’s Pokemon Gold and Silver. Unlike Eevee’s other potential evolutions, it’s the only one that’s exclusively a Dark-type Pokemon. That means it’s vulnerable to Fairy-type, Fighting-type, and Bug-type Pokemon.

But while you could easily pick any Pokemon from these Pokemon-types, some are more effective than others thanks to their movesets. So, here’s a list with the best possible counters according to stats and percentages.

Best Pokemon Go counters for Umbreon

The best counters to use against Umbreon fall within an even spread of all the types it’s weak against. So, it shouldn’t be too hard to find something on the list if you don’t have it already. Here are all the best counters:

Breloom, Conkeldurr, and Machamp are all solid counters thanks to the lethal combination of Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Similarly, Lucario is a viable option with Counter and Aura Sphere, which works to the same effect.

If you have Mega Beedrill in your arsenal, it can make quick work of Umbreon with Bug Bite and X-Scissor.

Gardevoir and Togekiss are also excellent choices, but only with Charm and Dazzling Gleam .

So, there you have it, folks. Umbreon should be a piece of cake if you follow this guide and pick some of these counters.

The Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge ends on February 18, which isn’t too far away.

Naturally, that means you’ll need to act fast if you want to catch Umbreon in time. Otherwise, you might miss out.