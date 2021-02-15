How to beat Umbreon Valentine’s Day raid; weakness and best counters

Umbreon is hard to find in Pokemon Go, but it’s now available in three-star raids as a part of the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge. Here’s how to catch it.
Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge is alive and well, and trainers are well on their way to catching all the Pokemon needed to complete the challenge. However, it was a pleasant surprise to see Umbreon added to the mix and become available in three-star raids.
Umbreon has always been pretty hard to find. Thankfully, it’s now easier than ever to find and catch the elusive Pokemon. But to do that, you’ll still need to topple it in the raid. Fortunately, it’s not too difficult to beat, but it’s still a good idea to come prepared.
So, to make things easier for you, we’ve prepared a guide that outlines its weaknesses and the best counters.
Umbreon is one of Eevee’s potential evolutions.
Umbreon weaknesses in Pokemon Go
Umbreon was first-introduced in Generation II’s Pokemon Gold and Silver. Unlike Eevee’s other potential evolutions, it’s the only one that’s exclusively a Dark-type Pokemon. That means it’s vulnerable to Fairy-type, Fighting-type, and Bug-type Pokemon.
But while you could easily pick any Pokemon from these Pokemon-types, some are more effective than others thanks to their movesets. So, here’s a list with the best possible counters according to stats and percentages.
Best Pokemon Go counters for Umbreon
The best counters to use against Umbreon fall within an even spread of all the types it’s weak against. So, it shouldn’t be too hard to find something on the list if you don’t have it already. Here are all the best counters:
Breloom, Conkeldurr, and Machamp are all solid counters thanks to the lethal combination of Counter and Dynamic Punch.
Similarly, Lucario is a viable option with Counter and Aura Sphere, which works to the same effect.
If you have Mega Beedrill in your arsenal, it can make quick work of Umbreon with Bug Bite and X-Scissor.
Gardevoir and Togekiss are also excellent choices, but only with Charm and Dazzling Gleam.
Lucario is capable of delivering a lethal hit.
So, there you have it, folks. Umbreon should be a piece of cake if you follow this guide and pick some of these counters.
The eMLS League Series Two Finals have wrapped up, with FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito going all the way and winning it all. Here’s everything you need to know about how all the action unfolded.
New York City FC’s DidyChrisLito wins back-to-back events.
Lengthy technical delay sees grand final leg two go to extra time.
New York City FC’s Didychrislito stays atop the official eMLS power rankings.
After a weekend’s worth of tense competition, FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito come out on top in the eMLS League’s Series Two Finals, taking down some top-class talents and taking home $7.000 of the $15,000 prize pool.
League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Moving into the final against DC United’s KingCJ0, the NYCFC representative used his championship experience to fight back from early setbacks to come out on top – shaking off a lengthy technical delay for the win too.
Catch up on all of the action from the tournament including the final placements, all scores, highlights, and more below.
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas)4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City)
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati)
Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through
Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.
The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.
From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.
In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 2-8 DidyChrisLito (New York City FC)
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 6-5 AlanAvi (FC Dallas)
GF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-6DidyChrisLito (New York City FC)
Day two recap: DidyChrisLito claims the crown
For the first time all weekend, a game could not be finished in normal time, as KingCJ0 progressed thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout. It was a tense meeting between the DC United man and FC Dallas’ AlanAvi, but after withstanding late pressure in the second leg, KingCJ0 held his nerves through 10 rounds of spot kicks, coming away with the 6-5 aggregate win.
League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Chris fell behind early in both legs, but responded with crisp attacks to dispatch of his opponent by an 8-2 aggregate scoreline. xbLeU had no answer for DidyChrisLito’s threaded through balls and was unable to replicate the magic of late win over benR from day one.
The final was more of the same from the New York City FC man. He fell behind early in both games against KingCJ0 but got into his groove, striking back in both games. In the second leg, his championship experience really showed out though, fighting back from 2-1 down to win.