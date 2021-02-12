Logo
Pokemon

How to Beat Articuno in Pokemon Go Kanto Tour: strategy & best counters

Published: 12/Feb/2021 5:33

by Brad Norton
Pokemon Go gameplay
Niantic

Pokemon Go

The powerful Articuno is soon arriving in Pokemon Go’s raids and while it’s sure to be difficult, we’ve got everything you need to topple the Kanto Tour challenge.

As the festivities continue in Pokemon Go, the next leg of the 2021 event takes us to the Kanto Tour. Kicking off on February 20, players will be able to find Kanto-specific Pokemon in the wild more than ever before.

Not only that, but some of the most elusive Pokemon will also be making a splash in the game’s tougher activities. Nothing quite competes with the challenge of a raid and that’s exactly where the Articuno will be appearing throughout the event.

If you’re jumping into the Legendary raid, you’ll need to be well prepared. Here’s a complete rundown on how you can come out victorious.

How to defeat Articuno in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go gameplay
Niantic
Articuno will be a tough challenge for everyone in Pokemon Go.

While the Articuno might be a formidable opponent, all Pokemon are the same in one regard: they all have a weakness. Naturally, you’ll want to head into this battle prepared to take advantage of their downside.

They’re a flying ice-type Pokemon which means they’re highly susceptible to rock-based attacks. Additionally, fire, steel, and electric type damage can also be extremely powerful here.

It’s not going to be a quick fight but using these traits to your advantage is your best path to success. Below is a look at some of the best counters to help you succeed.

Best counters for Articuno in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go gameplay
Niantic
Rock-type Pokemon are your best bet in this raid.
  • Rampardos: When it comes to rock damage, Rampardos is always at the top of the pack. This Pokemon is a must-pick for the raid and using the Smack Down + Rock Slide attacks will be your key to victory.
  • Rhyperior: Another strong rock-type Pokemon, Rhyperior features many of the same attributes as Rampardos. The Smack Down + Rock Wrecker moves will deal extraordinary damage in this raid.
  • Gigalith: One of the bigger Pokemon in the game, the Gigalith will keep you sturdy throughout this challenge. Once again, using the Smack Down + Rock Slide moves are your best bet here.
  • Aggron: For a cheaper option, bringing Aggron into the raid could certainly come in handy. This Pokemon features many of the same moves as the more expensive rock-types including Smack Down + Stone Edge.

Obviously, there are plenty of ways to deal damage and take down Articuno. Though with these particular Pokemon, you’ll be cruising on your way to victory.

If your collection is thriving, you can always rely on shadow versions of certain Pokemon too. Though you can definitely get the job done with your regular allies.

Use the attacks suggested above and you’ll be well on your way to victory in one of Pokemon Go’s toughest battles yet.

Fortnite

How to get Tron Fortnite skins in Season 5

Published: 12/Feb/2021 3:23

by Brad Norton
Tron bundle in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Another major crossover has made its way to Fortnite Season 5 as Epic Games just introduced a new Tron Legacy set. Here’s how you can acquire the ‘End of the Line’ collection.

Fortnite continues to break boundaries with the biggest collaborations in the gaming industry. From DC’s most popular heroes to AMC’s The Walking Dead protagonists, we’ve seen a ton of new additions in Season 5.

With no signs of slowing down anytime soon, the marquee crossovers have continued once again. This week, it’s Disney’s Tron franchise that’s taking over Epic’s hugely popular battle royale.

From custom Light Suits to a Light Cycle Glider and plenty more, here’s how you can get your hands on the brand new cosmetics.

How to get Tron skins in Fortnite

Fortnite tron skin
Epic Games
Become an unstoppable program in Fortnite with the new Tron bundle.

While some cosmetics have to be unlocked through in-game tasks, the new Tron bundle couldn’t be easier to grab. Each and every item in the new ‘End of the Line’ set is available in the Item Shop.

These unique cosmetics bring the unmistakable look of Tron right into Fortnite. Characters can run around the map embodying the visuals of their favorite programs from the franchise.

The sleek black and neon blue designs are pulled directly from 2010’s Tron Legacy, opposed to the costumes from the 1982 original.

Epic confirmed in a blog post these items will be available from Thursday February 11 onwards. Not only will you be able to pick up the skins, but additional items will also be in the store.

The Tron cosmetics set will consist of the following items:

  • Cypher Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Firewall Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Datapath Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Packet Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Bitstream Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Commandline Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Upload Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Io Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Bandwidth Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Light Cycle Glider: 800 V-Bucks
  • Identity Disk Pickaxe: bundled with Outfits
  • Identity Disk Back Bling: bundled with Outfits

Epic is yet to confirm when these items will be disappearing from the store, so be sure to grab everything before it’s gone. 

Fortnite’s Item Shop is always rotating, so it’s entirely likely they’ll appear every once in a while. In the meantime, expect to see plenty of Light Cycles on your next drop in Season 5.