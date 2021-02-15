How to beat Espeon Valentine's Day raid; weakness and best counters - Dexerto

Espeon is hard to find in Pokemon Go, but it’s now available in three-star raids as a part of the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge. Here’s how to catch it.

Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge is underway and trainers have been busy trying to find and catch all the Pokemon needed to complete the challenge. But while it’s all fun and games, trainers have set their sights on an additional prize – Espeon.

Espeon is notoriously hard to find in Pokemon Go. However, thanks to the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge, it’s now available in three-star raids since it’s required to complete the challenge.

Trainers who have struggled to find it in the past have pounced on the opportunity, only to find that the raid is no walk in the park. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a quick guide that exposes its weaknesses and reveals the best counters.

Espeon weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Espeon was first-introduced in Generation II’s Pokemon Gold and Silver. It is one of Eevee’s many potential evolutions, and it became an instant hit among fans who love cats and cat-like Pokemon.

Espeon is a Psychic-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Bug-type, Dark-type and Ghost-type Pokemon.

But before you scratch your head wondering which type is best, take a look at the list we’ve compiled below. It has all the best possible counters and movesets.

Best Pokemon Go counters for Espeon

Pokemon Go trainers might be tempted to use their favorite Pokemon from one or all of the types mentioned above. But statistically, some are better than others, and it largely depends on the moves. Here’s a list of the five best counters.

Chandelure is one of the bests counter to use thanks to the powerful combination of Hex and Shadow Ball.

Darkrai is another good choice. It also has Shadow Ball , but with the added benefit of Snarl , which deals damage and lowers Espeon’s deadly Special Attack.

Giratina is in the mix too thanks to the lethal combination of Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

However, if you want something that doesn’t have Shadow Ball, Hydreigon is a good choice with Bite and Dark Pulse.

Mewtwo is also a great choice. It’s incredibly strong, and combined with it’s high base stats, Psychic and Shadow Ball will take down Espeon in no time at all.

Last but not least, Weavile is an excellent choice for all the Bug-type Pokemon fans out there. You’ll want to use Feint Attack and Foul Play to make quick work of the raid.

And with that, you’re all set to take on Espeon and add it to your list of Pokemon.

The Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge ends on February 18, which means you’ll need to act fast if you want to catch Espeon in time.

Otherwise, it’s back to the traditional hunt and grind, which is much harder than a simple three-star raid.