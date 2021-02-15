 How to beat Espeon Valentine's Day raid; weakness and best counters - Dexerto
How to beat Espeon Valentine’s Day raid; weakness and best counters

Published: 15/Feb/2021 4:11

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Espeon Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Espeon is hard to find in Pokemon Go, but it’s now available in three-star raids as a part of the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge. Here’s how to catch it.

Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge is underway and trainers have been busy trying to find and catch all the Pokemon needed to complete the challenge. But while it’s all fun and games, trainers have set their sights on an additional prize – Espeon.

Espeon is notoriously hard to find in Pokemon Go. However, thanks to the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge, it’s now available in three-star raids since it’s required to complete the challenge.

Trainers who have struggled to find it in the past have pounced on the opportunity, only to find that the raid is no walk in the park. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a quick guide that exposes its weaknesses and reveals the best counters.

Espeon Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Company
Espeon is one of Eevee’s many potential evolutions.

Espeon weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Espeon was first-introduced in Generation II’s Pokemon Gold and Silver. It is one of Eevee’s many potential evolutions, and it became an instant hit among fans who love cats and cat-like Pokemon.

Espeon is a Psychic-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Bug-type, Dark-type and Ghost-type Pokemon.

But before you scratch your head wondering which type is best, take a look at the list we’ve compiled below. It has all the best possible counters and movesets.

Best Pokemon Go counters for Espeon

Pokemon Go trainers might be tempted to use their favorite Pokemon from one or all of the types mentioned above. But statistically, some are better than others, and it largely depends on the moves. Here’s a list of the five best counters.

  • Chandelure is one of the bests counter to use thanks to the powerful combination of Hex and Shadow Ball.
  • Darkrai is another good choice. It also has Shadow Ball, but with the added benefit of Snarl, which deals damage and lowers Espeon’s deadly Special Attack.
  • Giratina is in the mix too thanks to the lethal combination of Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.
  • However, if you want something that doesn’t have Shadow Ball, Hydreigon is a good choice with Bite and Dark Pulse.
  • Mewtwo is also a great choice. It’s incredibly strong, and combined with it’s high base stats, Psychic and Shadow Ball will take down Espeon in no time at all.
  • Last but not least, Weavile is an excellent choice for all the Bug-type Pokemon fans out there. You’ll want to use Feint Attack and Foul Play to make quick work of the raid.
Mewtwo psychic move in pokemon movie
Pokemon Company
Mewtwo is an incredible counter to Espeon.

And with that, you’re all set to take on Espeon and add it to your list of Pokemon.

The Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge ends on February 18, which means you’ll need to act fast if you want to catch Espeon in time.

Otherwise, it’s back to the traditional hunt and grind, which is much harder than a simple three-star raid.

League of Legends

TFT patch 11.4 to feature massive Chosen rework, Kayle nerfs, more

Published: 15/Feb/2021 3:30 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 3:59

by Andrew Amos
Kayle in TFT Fates
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 is live for testing on the PBE, and there’s plenty of big changes on the way. Riot is looking into a total rework of the Chosen mechanic to reduce RNG, while almost every meta comp in the game — from Kayle to Nidalee — is getting nerfed.

With TFT Set 4.5 now in full motion, Riot are happy enough with the state of champions and traits. Now, they’re targeting the big one ⁠— Chosens. The unique set mechanic has been through some balance changes, but none like what TFT patch 11.4 has in store.

These “experimental” changes and more are what players can expect from the next Teamfight Tactics update. Here’s what we know so far.

TFT patch 11.4 Chosen rework reduces RNG

The Chosen mechanic has been tinkered with a lot over the course of Set 4, but not like this. Riot are practically reworking it in TFT patch 11.4.

Chosens will now be offered in every shop if you don’t own one. This means you can be a lot more selective about the chosens you take, and will reduce some of the RNG that has come with Level 7 and 8 roll downs.

However, the odds have been drastically changed to balance this out. 4 and 5 cost chosens will be harder to come by, while 2 and 3 costs will be pretty easy to hit throughout the game. Reroll players that find an early 1 cost chosen will also appreciate the change.

However, TFT developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer has stated the changes are “very experimental,” and may not make the cut.

“We’re using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don’t assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought,” he said on Twitter.

Kayle, Yasuo, Nidalee & Neeko headline balance changes

Balance-wise, Riot have their sights set on basically every meta comp in the game. Public enemy number one, however, is Kayle.

If the Divine rework wasn’t enough on TFT patch 11.3, direct nerfs to Kayle might knock her down the tier list somewhat. She’s losing some damage at two-star, which could impact her carry ability. Oh, and 2 and 4 Divine are being hit again.

Duelist reroll with Yasuo carry is getting hit hard too. Riot is nerfing his damage at all levels, as well as the Duelist trait’s attack speed buff.

Other meta comps, including Diana reroll, Nidalee reroll, Warlords, Katarina, Shyvana-Brawler, Wukong reroll, Nasus reroll, and Zed carry are also getting nerfed. Fiora and Samira also found their way into Riot’s bad books.

Shan Hai Scrolls Neeko in TFT Fates
Riot Games
Neeko-Vanguard-Mystic players are the big winners in TFT patch 11.4.

On the flipside, Neeko is the big winner of TFT patch 11.4. The 3 cost Fabled Mystic is receiving bonus damage at all levels, which is a huge boon for the Vanguard Mystic players. Other Fableds Nautilus and Cho’Gath are being buffed, as well as Vanguard Braum.

Xayah, Irelia, Kennen, Olaf, Talon, Tryndamere, Yone are all being buffed, as well as Gargoyle Stoneplate, Quicksilver, and the Cultist trait.

When is TFT patch 11.4 launching?

TFT patch 11.4 is currently listed to go live on Thursday, February 18. Although the patch usually drops on a Wednesday, it’ll be delayed this week for President’s Day.

League of Legends patch 11.4 will also launch at the same time.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.4 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep these updated as the PBE cycle continues, right up to patch day.

TFT patch 11.4 notes preview

Champions

Tier 1

Diana

  • Orb damage lowered from 90/100/110 to 80/85/90
  • Shield value lowered from 200/300/400 to 175/250/350

Fiora

  • Mana increased from 0/75 to 0/90

Nasus

  • Mana increased from 0/60 to 0/80
  • Magic resistance lowered from 50 to 50

Nidalee

  • Ability damage lowered from 225/300/600 to 100/150/250
  • Bonus damage per hex increased from 20% to 80%

Wukong

  • AD% damage lowered from 250/265/280% to 240/250/260%

Yasuo

  • Ability AD percent lowered from 180/200/225% to 180/185/190%

Tier 2

Braum

  • Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.75
  • Mana reduced from 30/70 to 30/60

Nautilus

  • Damage reduction shield lowered from 60% to 50%

Teemo

  • Highest Attack Speed changed to match Current Target Spell Targeting

Zed

  • Attack speed lowered from 0.8 to 0.75

Tier 3

Irelia

  • Disarm duration increased from 2.5/3/3.5 to 2.5/3/4

Katarina

  • Number of targets lowered from 4/6/8 to 4/5/6
  • Damage lowered from 600/900/1650 to 600/900/1500

Kennen

  • Damage increased from 300/450/1200 to 350/550/1200

Neeko

  • Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75
  • Damage increased from 150/225/375 to 200/300/400
  • Fabled bonus damage changed from 200 to 150%

Nunu & Willump

  • Damage lowered from 450/650/1800 to 450/700/1500

Shyvana

  • Health lowered from 750 to 700
  • Magic resistance lowered from 80 to 60
  • Damage lowered from 150/300/600 to 125/250/500

Tier 4

Aatrox

  • Damage increased from 350/550/1500 to 400/600/2000

Aurelion Sol

  • Damage lowered from 325/500/1750 to 325/500/1400

Cho’Gath

  • Armor increased from 40 to 60
  • Updated spell targeting to be less random

Kayle

  • Damage lowered from 100/180/500 to 100/150/400

Morgana

  • Damage lowered from 250/400/2000 to 250/400/1600

Olaf

  • Cleave damage changed from 40/45/50% to 50%
  • Ragnarok now blocks AD Reduction debuff

Talon

  • AD% damage increased from 240/250/275% to 240/250/300%

Tryndamere

  • Mana increased from 50/100 to 60/100
  • Spinning Slash
    • Dash Speed increased
    • Now looks for targets in larger range

Xayah

  • AD% damage increased from 250/275/235% to 250/275/350%

Tier 5

Ornn

  • Eternal Winter
    • Hits until frozen increased from 5 to 7
  • Manazone
    • Mana restore duration lowered from 8 seconds to 4 seconds

Samira

  • Range lowered from 660 to 420

Yone

  • Ability base damage increased from 600/1200/9999 to 800/1200/20000
  • Unforgotten base damage increased from 350/600/1500 to 400/750/9999

Items

Deathblade

  • AD per stack lowered from 20 to 10
  • Starting stacks increased from 1 to 4

Gargoyle Stoneplate

  • Armor & magic resist increased from 15 to 20

Quicksilver

  • Now blocks AD reduction debuff

Statikk Shiv

  • Damage lowered from 80 to 60
  • Targets hit lowered from 4/5/6 to 4
  • No longer deals bonus damage to shields
  • Shiv crits now reduce target’s MR by 60% for 6 seconds

Sunfire Cape

  • Burn Cadence increased from 2 seconds to 2.5 seconds

Traits

Assassin

  • 4 unit crit strike damage lowered from 60 to 55
  • 6 unit crit strike damage lowered from 100 to 90
  • 6 unit crit strike chance lowered from 55 to 50

Brawler

  • 6 unit AD lowered from 60 to 40
  • 8 unit health lowered from 1600 to 1400
  • 8 unit AD lowered from 120 to 80

Cultist

  • Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9) bonus magic resistance increased from 20 to 60.

Divine

  • 2 unit damage reduction & true damage lowered from 35 to 25
  • 4 unit damage reduction & true damage lowered from 45 to 40
  • 8 unit damage reduction & true damage increased from 65 to 70

Duelist

  • 2 unit AS per stack lowered from 15% to 12%
  • 4 unit AS per stack lowered from 25% to 20%
  • 6 unit AS per stack lowered from 40% to 35%

Elderwood

  • 6 unit armor lowered from 25 to 20
  • 9 unit armor lowered from 40 to 30
  • 9 unit AD & spell power lowered from 20 to 15

Warlord

  • 6 unit HP lowered from 500 to 400
  • 6 unit spell power lowered from 50 to 40
  • 9 unit HP lowered from 850 to 700
  • 9 unit spell power lowered from 85 to 70

Systems

Chosen Odds

  • Chosens offered in every shop if unowned
  • Chosen Base Odds increased from 33% to 50%
  • Chosen Bonus Stats
    • Spell Power lowered from 30 to 15
    • Attack Damage lowered from 20 to 10
    • Mana Reduction lowered from 25% to 15%
    • Health lowered from 400 to 300
  • New roll odds:
    • Lvl 1-3
      • 1 cost 100%
    • Lvl 4
      • 1 cost 95%
      • 2 cost 5%
    • Lvl 5-6
      • 1 cost 30%
      • 2 cost 45%
      • 3 cost 25%
    • Lvl 7
      • 2 cost 55%
      • 3 cost 40%
      • 4 cost 5%
    • Lvl 8
      • 2 cost 30%
      • 3 cost 50%
      • 4 cost 20%
    • Lvl 9
      • 3 cost 30%
      • 4 cost 50%
      • 5 cost 20%

Lucky Lanterns

  • Adjusted drop rate tables of Stage 3 & 4 Lanterns
  • Stage 3 Lanterns
    • No longer possible to get 2 Loaded Dice or 2 Target Dummies
  • Stage 4 Lanterns
    • No longer possible to get 3 item components

Rolling Odds

  • Level 4: increased from 60/40/0/0/0% to 80/20/0/0/0%

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where basic attack critical strikes triggered by Executioner trait didn’t add stacks to Titan’s Resolve
  • Fixed bug where Combined Ornns didn’t give proper amount of progress
  • Fixed bug where making 3* Chosen with a full bench didn’t give it Chosen benefits
  • Fixed bug where Olaf could be kicked off board by Lee Sin while Ragnarok was active
  • Fixed bug where The Boss didn’t trigger true damage buff if Sett was healed to full health by sources other than sit-ups
  • Fixed bug where Zilean wasn’t deprioritizing summoned units with Rewind Fate
  • Tryndamere’s Spinning Slash now runs through his attack flow