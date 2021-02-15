How to beat Espeon Valentine's Day raid; weakness and best counters - Dexerto

Espeon is hard to find in Pokemon Go, but it’s now available in three-star raids as a part of the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge. Here’s how to catch it.
Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge is underway and trainers have been busy trying to find and catch all the Pokemon needed to complete the challenge. But while it’s all fun and games, trainers have set their sights on an additional prize – Espeon.
Espeon is notoriously hard to find in Pokemon Go. However, thanks to the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge, it’s now available in three-star raids since it’s required to complete the challenge.
Trainers who have struggled to find it in the past have pounced on the opportunity, only to find that the raid is no walk in the park. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a quick guide that exposes its weaknesses and reveals the best counters.
Espeon is one of Eevee’s many potential evolutions.
Espeon weaknesses in Pokemon Go
Espeon was first-introduced in Generation II’s Pokemon Gold and Silver. It is one of Eevee’s many potential evolutions, and it became an instant hit among fans who love cats and cat-like Pokemon.
Espeon is a Psychic-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Bug-type, Dark-type and Ghost-type Pokemon.
But before you scratch your head wondering which type is best, take a look at the list we’ve compiled below. It has all the best possible counters and movesets.
Best Pokemon Go counters for Espeon
Pokemon Go trainers might be tempted to use their favorite Pokemon from one or all of the types mentioned above. But statistically, some are better than others, and it largely depends on the moves. Here’s a list of the five best counters.
Chandelure is one of the bests counter to use thanks to the powerful combination of Hex and Shadow Ball.
Darkrai is another good choice. It also has Shadow Ball, but with the added benefit of Snarl, which deals damage and lowers Espeon’s deadly Special Attack.
Giratina is in the mix too thanks to the lethal combination of Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.
However, if you want something that doesn’t have Shadow Ball, Hydreigon is a good choice with Bite and Dark Pulse.
Mewtwo is also a great choice. It’s incredibly strong, and combined with it’s high base stats, Psychic and Shadow Ball will take down Espeon in no time at all.
Last but not least, Weavile is an excellent choice for all the Bug-type Pokemon fans out there. You’ll want to use Feint Attack and Foul Play to make quick work of the raid.
Mewtwo is an incredible counter to Espeon.
And with that, you’re all set to take on Espeon and add it to your list of Pokemon.
The Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge ends on February 18, which means you’ll need to act fast if you want to catch Espeon in time.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 is live for testing on the PBE, and there’s plenty of big changes on the way. Riot is looking into a total rework of the Chosen mechanic to reduce RNG, while almost every meta comp in the game — from Kayle to Nidalee — is getting nerfed.
With TFT Set 4.5 now in full motion, Riot are happy enough with the state of champions and traits. Now, they’re targeting the big one — Chosens. The unique set mechanic has been through some balance changes, but none like what TFT patch 11.4 has in store.
These “experimental” changes and more are what players can expect from the next Teamfight Tactics update. Here’s what we know so far.
Check out the tentative changes coming in Patch 11.4.
The Chosen mechanic has been tinkered with a lot over the course of Set 4, but not like this. Riot are practically reworking it in TFT patch 11.4.
Chosens will now be offered in every shop if you don’t own one. This means you can be a lot more selective about the chosens you take, and will reduce some of the RNG that has come with Level 7 and 8 roll downs.
However, the odds have been drastically changed to balance this out. 4 and 5 cost chosens will be harder to come by, while 2 and 3 costs will be pretty easy to hit throughout the game. Reroll players that find an early 1 cost chosen will also appreciate the change.
However, TFT developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer has stated the changes are “very experimental,” and may not make the cut.
“We’re using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don’t assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought,” he said on Twitter.
Morning everyone. Patch 11.4 comes to PBE today, and with it some VERY experimental changes to Chosen. We're using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don't assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought. pic.twitter.com/5HayDpA6qX
Balance-wise, Riot have their sights set on basically every meta comp in the game. Public enemy number one, however, is Kayle.
If the Divine rework wasn’t enough on TFT patch 11.3, direct nerfs to Kayle might knock her down the tier list somewhat. She’s losing some damage at two-star, which could impact her carry ability. Oh, and 2 and 4 Divine are being hit again.
Duelist reroll with Yasuo carry is getting hit hard too. Riot is nerfing his damage at all levels, as well as the Duelist trait’s attack speed buff.
Other meta comps, including Diana reroll, Nidalee reroll, Warlords, Katarina, Shyvana-Brawler, Wukong reroll, Nasus reroll, and Zed carry are also getting nerfed. Fiora and Samira also found their way into Riot’s bad books.
Neeko-Vanguard-Mystic players are the big winners in TFT patch 11.4.
On the flipside, Neeko is the big winner of TFT patch 11.4. The 3 cost Fabled Mystic is receiving bonus damage at all levels, which is a huge boon for the Vanguard Mystic players. Other Fableds Nautilus and Cho’Gath are being buffed, as well as Vanguard Braum.
Xayah, Irelia, Kennen, Olaf, Talon, Tryndamere, Yone are all being buffed, as well as Gargoyle Stoneplate, Quicksilver, and the Cultist trait.
When is TFT patch 11.4 launching?
TFT patch 11.4 is currently listed to go live on Thursday, February 18. Although the patch usually drops on a Wednesday, it’ll be delayed this week for President’s Day.