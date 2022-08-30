Everything we know about Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: the graffiti artist Pokemon

Game Freak has started to tease one of the newest Pokemon that will be introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and fans are itching to know more about the graffiti artist Grafaiai.

On August 29, The Pokemon Company released teaser images of multicolored shapes painted on rocks and trees. And the following day, similar teasers were released along with the culprit’s name: Grafaiai.

According to the official Pokemon Twitter, these markings were left by a new Paldean Pokemon named Grafaiai. The ‘photographer’ promised to share more images soon but explained that the creature is difficult to catch in the action.

This likely means Pokemon will share an official reveal of Grafaiai soon, but some leakers are claiming to know more about the ‘mon than what has been revealed. For starters, leakers claim this new Pokemon is similar to the shape and size of a lemur.

Grafaiai Pokemon Scarlet & Violet teasers

The first teaser for Grafaiai took the form of a series of photos posted to Twitter. The colorful paint splotches drew the attention of a Paldean photographer, but they did not share where they came from.

The second teaser showed even more of these painted trees but also included a blurry silhouette of a Pokemon. It was also revealed that Grafaiai was the artist behind the mysterious shapes.

Type of Pokemon

Grafaiai’s typing has yet to be revealed, but a notable leaker by the name of Ridder_Khu claims the Pokemon’s typing is Normal/Poison.

This is a previously unused type combo meaning Grafaiai is the first Normal and Poison-type Pokemon in the national Pokedex.

How to evolve Grafaiai

We currently don’t know if Grafaiai evolves into another Pokemon. However, leakers are claiming that Grafaiai is the second Pokemon in its line meaning there is a baby form that comes before this spray painting lemur.