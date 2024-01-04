Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shares “disrespectful” hidden Shiny

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are blasting a “disrespectful” Shiny Slugma that too closely matches its surroundings.

Shiny Slugma counts among the best Shiny forms that players can find in Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

The Fire-type Pokemon’s Shiny form notably changes Slugma’s color palette. Instead of its usual bright red design, this version of Slugma rocks an all-gray look, such that it almost resembles a Steel-type Pokemon. Therein lies the problem for one player.

Slugma’s Shiny color palette can make it hard to spot at times, particularly around rocky areas. And fans are calling it outright “disrespectful.”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet user calls out hard-to-see Shiny Slugma

“Why does it blend in so incredibly well?” user 8bit95 asked in a subreddit where they shared a screenshot of a Shiny Slugma.

The tiny creature is almost impossible to spot, its little gray body blending perfectly into the rock on which it sits. A closer inspection reveals a pair of bright yellow eyes that just barely peek out to the player character’s left.

Reactions to the post call out of the absurdity of it all. One commenter wrote in the thread, “That’s just disrespectful…”

Other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players added their two cents by noting that they almost didn’t see the Shiny in the screenshot. “I hadn’t zoomed in yet and was wondering what you were talking about, but I saw the yellow of shiny slugma’s eyes,” reads one such replay. Someone else added, “I was trying to find it. That’s unfair.”

Apparently, struggling to find this particularly Scarlet and Violet Shiny isn’t all too uncommon. One person in the comments said they had trouble spotting the same Shiny while exploring the area around the Crystal Pool.

Suffice it to say, anyone out hunting for a Shiny Slugma will want to pay close attention to their surroundings.