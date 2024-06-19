Fortnite players convinced FNAF collab is in the works

Fortnite’s August update shares a date with a mystery FNAF announcement, leading to the belief that a collab could be in the works.

Five Nights at Freddy’s counts among the few big-name gaming franchises that have yet to feature in a Fortnite crossover. However, a new rumor circulating on social media suggests this may not remain the case for too much longer.

The official FNAF-ScottGames account on Twitter/X has shared a post outlining its August 2024 lineup. Fans have plenty to look forward to in the first week alone, but the August 6 date especially drew lots of attention.

It’s on this day that a “Collab Announcement” of some kind will hit the web. Of course, it did not take long for perceptive fans to make a Fortnite connection, specifically because the title’s 30.40 update will go live on August 6.

Fortnite-dedicated accounts like archer, iFireMonkey, and HYPEX shared the speculation on their respective pages, with the latter arguing that if the crossover “doesn’t happen, it has to be the biggest collab coincidence so far.”

Neither Epic Games nor ScottGames have formally announced or even teased a Fortnite x FNAF collab. It is possible, then, that this could prove to be little more than a strange coincidence in the end.

Other long-running rumors suggest Five Nights at Freddy’s may not be the only surprise Fortnite collab that Epic has up its sleeve for the end of this summer.

A leaked roadmap that made the rounds in April hinted at a Marvel-themed season possibly launching once Chapter 5 Season 4 arrives in mid-August. This also counts as information that remains uncorroborated at the time of writing.

It’s worth noting this roadmap has already been accurate with respect to the Billie Eilish, Metallica, and wasteland leaks.