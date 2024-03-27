Pokemon TCG Stellar Miracle: Everything we know

Pokemon TCG fans, have you heard about Stellar Miracle yet? Here’s everything we know about this potential release so far, including possible release dates and themes.

2024 has been a slammed year for Pokemon TCG fans already, with the recent Temporal Forces release and Mask of Change just on the horizon. There’s another set that’s got everyone in the community talking right now, though – Stellar Miracle.

Here’s everything we know about Stellar Miracle so far, including potential release dates and themes. Please note, that the vast majority of this has not been confirmed by The Pokemon Company at the time of writing. We will update this hub as we learn more about the topic.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Terapagos from Pokemon anime.

Based on initial reports by sites like PokeBeach, it is possible that we could see a set named Stellar Miracle being released initially in mid-July, with other products like pre-made decks and separate releases coming in late August this year.

Article continues after ad

There will likely be a release in Japan before there is a release in other locations, so fans based outside of Japan could see this set around the late August mark. No further information is known about the regional availability at this time.

The existence of the set has not been officially confirmed by The Pokemon Company but, based on the existing release schedule, this would be a logical timeframe. The next officially confirmed set release for English cards is Twilight Masquerade, which will be coming out in May.

Article continues after ad

New Stellar Miracle cards and themes

Game Freak Stellar Tera type Quaquaval from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

While we don’t know for certain what Stellar Miracle will contain, if real, it will likely be themed around the Stellar Tera type which debuted in the Indigo Disk DLC.

This may be introduced as a new type of Rule Box, a separate mechanic, or simply an aesthetic feature. The Stellar type could also be introduced as a new kind of Energy, which would be intriguing from a competitive standpoint, or in a similar fashion to Crystal Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Other than rumors around new pre-made decks featuring popular ‘mons like Ceruledge and Sylveon with Stellar Tera types, we do not know which products could be included in Stellar Miracle or how many cards there’ll be.

Article continues after ad

It’s likely that if the set is announced, we’ll at least see an Elite Trainer Box, Booster Packs, and a Booster Bundle, along with a few specialty items.

There isn’t a whole lot of official information about Stellar Miracle available right now, but check back – as soon as we learn more about this potential set, we’ll be sure to update this article.