Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night UBW collab: Leaks and everything we know

Here is what we know so far about the collaboration between Honkai Star Rail and Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works set to arrive in 2025.

During the version 2.4 livestream on July 19, 2024, HoYoverse dropped a bomb by announcing a collaboration with Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works. There is no doubt that Fate as a universe has a massive impact on anime and holds a special place among millions of fans.

This collab will bring two massive franchises together and fans are hyped beyond measure. David Jiang, producer of Honkai Star Rail, previously stated in an interview that he’s a massive fan of Kinoko Nasu, the creator of the Fate universe.

Jiang said Fate/Stay Night had a massive impact on him ever since he was a child. Additionally, if you’ve played Honkai Star Rail, there are numerous references to the Unlimited Blade Works anime, which makes the crossover a no-brainer.

Still, fans want to know more, and a leaker has found something exciting. As always, though, remember that it’s an early leak, so take it with a grain of salt.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail and Fate/Stay Night UBW will release a collaboration in 2025.

No, there is no release date for the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night UBW collab.

However, HoYoverse has stated that it will begin in Q3 of 2025. This means you can expect the collab to be available sometime during July or August of 2025.

What to expect from the collab?

As it happens, on July 18, 2024, a leaker on Chinese forums predicted the collab. The same leaker has claimed it’ll bring a new planet, characters, skins, and Light Cones to Honkai Star Rail.

In short, the leaker claims this will be more than just a Boba Tea or merchandise collab, and players will get content in-game that will supposedly last for multiple patches. This leak will definitely get fan hopes up, though it’s important to remember it’s still a rumor and the content is still a year away.

This is all we know so far about the collab between Honkai Star Rail and Fate/Stay Night UBW. If you want to learn about other patch updates, check out our version 2.3 guide. For more about the game in general, take a look at our banners, codes, and character height guides.