All bunny Pokemon listed in the Pokedex

While plenty of Pokemon are based on objects or fantasy creatures, many take inspiration from real-world animals like bunnies. Those who love rabbits can find adorable bunny-inspired Pokemon across each generation, from Diamond & Pearl’s Buneary to the Fire-type Starter Scorbunny.

Many of these bunny-inspired Pokemon are unique in their designs but draw clear parrels to one another. These bunny Pokemon often share things like long, floppy ears and posture.

While some bunny-like Pokemon introduced in earlier generations, like Nidoran male and female, might be a bit harder to pin down, some are clear as day.

So, let’s go over every single bunny Pokemon that trainers can find in the Pokedex as of 2024.

How many bunny Pokemon are there?

The Pokemon Company

We’ve combed through the entire Pokedex from the Game Boy’s Red & Blue to the most recent titles, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and its Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, to find out how many are based on bunnies – there are 20!

You can see the full list of all bunny Pokemon in the series, which includes plenty of different rabbit-like monsters with different designs.

Every bunny Pokemon in the Pokedex – Full list

Gen 1

NUMBER POKEMON TYPE SPRITE #0029 Nidoran♀ Poison #0032 Nidoran♂ Poison #0039 Jigglypuff Normal/Fairy #0040 Wigglytuff Normal/Fairy

Gen 2

NUMBER POKEMON TYPE SPRITE #0184 Azumarill Water/Fairy

Gen 3

NUMBER POKEMON TYPE SPRITE #0293 Whismur Normal #0311 Plusle Electric #0312 Minun Electric #0327 Spinda Normal

Gen 4

NUMBER POKEMON TYPE SPRITE #0427 Buneary Normal #0428 Lopunny Normal

Gen 5

NUMBER POKEMON TYPE SPRITE #0494 Victini Psychic/Fire #0531 Audino Normal

Gen 6

NUMBER POKEMON TYPE SPRITE #0659 Bunnelby Normal #0660 Diggersby Normal #0700 Sylveon Fairy

Gen 7

NUMBER POKEMON TYPE SPRITE #0801 Magearna Steel/Fairy

Gen 8

NUMBER POKEMON TYPE SPRITE #0813 Scorbunny Fire #0814 Raboot Fire #0815 Cinderace Fire

Gen 9

There were no bunny-inspired Pokemon introduced in Generation 9’s Scarlet & Violet.

How are bunny Pokemon categorized?

The Pokemon Company

The difficult part of categorizing Pokemon is how you define them, as some may be a mixture of two or more species. For bunny Pokemon, some are explicitly described as such in the Pokedex. For example, Buneary is called the ‘Rabbit Pokemon.’

However, some bunny-inspired Pokemon do not mention the real-world animal in their classification. Bunnelby is called the ‘Digging Pokemon’ despite its clear rabbit inspirations.

Others aren’t so obvious but have enough rabbit-like features that we’ve included them. Wigglytuff is a good example. While it doesn’t resemble a traditional bunny, it sports long, rabbit-like ears and hops around while moving.

Those are all the bunny Pokemon in the franchise. You can also check out our list of all dog Pokemon, all cat Pokemon, as well as the cutest and creepiest Pokemon of all time.