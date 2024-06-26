GamingPokemon

All bunny Pokemon listed in the Pokedex

Philip Trahan
pokemon bunny headerThe Pokemon Company

While plenty of Pokemon are based on objects or fantasy creatures, many take inspiration from real-world animals like bunnies. Those who love rabbits can find adorable bunny-inspired Pokemon across each generation, from Diamond & Pearl’s Buneary to the Fire-type Starter Scorbunny.

Many of these bunny-inspired Pokemon are unique in their designs but draw clear parrels to one another. These bunny Pokemon often share things like long, floppy ears and posture.

While some bunny-like Pokemon introduced in earlier generations, like Nidoran male and female, might be a bit harder to pin down, some are clear as day.

So, let’s go over every single bunny Pokemon that trainers can find in the Pokedex as of 2024.

How many bunny Pokemon are there?

pokemon anime bunnelbyThe Pokemon Company

We’ve combed through the entire Pokedex from the Game Boy’s Red & Blue to the most recent titles, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and its Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, to find out how many are based on bunnies – there are 20!

You can see the full list of all bunny Pokemon in the series, which includes plenty of different rabbit-like monsters with different designs.

Every bunny Pokemon in the Pokedex – Full list

Gen 1

NUMBERPOKEMONTYPESPRITE
#0029NidoranPoisonNidoran in Pokemon Go
#0032NidoranPoisonNidoran
#0039JigglypuffNormal/FairyJigglypuff
#0040WigglytuffNormal/FairyWigglytuff Pokemon Go

Gen 2

NUMBERPOKEMONTYPESPRITE
#0184AzumarillWater/FairyAzumarill

Gen 3

NUMBERPOKEMONTYPESPRITE
#0293WhismurNormalWhismur
#0311PlusleElectricplusle pokemon
#0312MinunElectricminun pokemon
#0327SpindaNormalspinda pokemon

Gen 4

NUMBERPOKEMONTYPESPRITE
#0427BunearyNormalbuneary pokemon
#0428LopunnyNormalLopunny

Gen 5

NUMBERPOKEMONTYPESPRITE
#0494VictiniPsychic/FireVictini
#0531AudinoNormalAudino in Pokemon Go

Gen 6

NUMBERPOKEMONTYPESPRITE
#0659BunnelbyNormalBunnelby
#0660DiggersbyNormalDiggersby
#0700SylveonFairysylveon pokemon unite

Gen 7

NUMBERPOKEMONTYPESPRITE
#0801MagearnaSteel/Fairy

Gen 8

NUMBERPOKEMONTYPESPRITE
#0813ScorbunnyFireScorbunny evolution Pokemon Unite
#0814RabootFireRaboot Pokemon Unite evolution
#0815CinderaceFireCinderace evolution Pokemon Unite

Gen 9

There were no bunny-inspired Pokemon introduced in Generation 9’s Scarlet & Violet.

How are bunny Pokemon categorized?

pokemon anime bunearyThe Pokemon Company

The difficult part of categorizing Pokemon is how you define them, as some may be a mixture of two or more species. For bunny Pokemon, some are explicitly described as such in the Pokedex. For example, Buneary is called the ‘Rabbit Pokemon.’

However, some bunny-inspired Pokemon do not mention the real-world animal in their classification. Bunnelby is called the ‘Digging Pokemon’ despite its clear rabbit inspirations.

Others aren’t so obvious but have enough rabbit-like features that we’ve included them. Wigglytuff is a good example. While it doesn’t resemble a traditional bunny, it sports long, rabbit-like ears and hops around while moving.

Those are all the bunny Pokemon in the franchise. You can also check out our list of all dog Pokemon, all cat Pokemon, as well as the cutest and creepiest Pokemon of all time.

