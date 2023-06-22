Best VMAX Pokemon trading cards: Umbreon, Pikachu, Charizard, more

VMAX cards can be quite powerful — and expensive — in the Pokemon TCG. Let’s take a look at the best VMAX Pokemon trading cards, which includes a mix of value and power.

The Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics in Pokemon were introduced with the Galar region and the Pokemon Sword and Shield video games.

Much like in the video games, the Pokemon TCG has its own version called VMAX. VMAX Pokemon generally have higher HP and more powerful attacks.

With numerous Sword and Shield TCG sets behind us, let’s take a look at some of most valuable and powerful VMAX cards out on the market.

What are the best Pokemon TCG VMAX Cards?

Generally speaking, most VMAX cards don’t net much value. However, quite a few do hold meta relevancy, as well as value for card collectors. Let’s start off the list with a Pikachu VMAX that represents a throwback of sorts to the early days of the TCG.

Pikachu VMAX

The Pokemon Company

This VMAX version of Pikachu from SWSH: 04 isn’t the strongest one that is on this list. It is, however, one more of the more expensive cards. Its value, particularly the Rainbow Rare, is one of the more valuable cards thanks in part to Pikachu’s nostalgic look.

Pikachu VMAX’s shape looks like the “Chunkachu” version of the Electric-type Pokemon prominently featured in early TCG prints. Pikachu took more of a chunkier art form early on in Pokemon’s history, before being slimed down. But with the addition of VMAX: Chunkachu is back.

Charizard VMAX

The Pokemon Company

Charizard Pokemon cards are always in hot demand, so it’s shouldn’t be a shock that a version of the iconic Kanto region monster shows up on this list.

The Rainbow Rare VMAX version of Charizard is one of the most expensive VMAX cards to be had on TCGPlayer. The market price for it sits at around $180.

Duraludon VMAX

Let’s delve a bit into meta-relevant cards. One of the more meta-relevant VMAX cards is Duraludon VMAX from SWSH: 07 Evolving Skies. Duraludon’s ability Skyscraper prevents all damage done to this card by any of your opponent’s Pokemon that have Special Energy cards attached.

Additionally, Duraludon VMAX’s G-Max Pulverization is a very powerful move. It’s a move that’s damage is unaffected by any effects on your opponent’s Active Pokemon.

Rayquaza VMAX

The Pokemon Company

Rayquaza’s VMAX item from SWSH: 07 is a fine card on its own. Its ability Azure Pulse allows for a fresh draw of cards, and Rayquaza’s Max Burst is a move that can do serious damage if one plans correctly.

However, Rayquaza makes this list thanks to the value of its Alternate Art Secret version. This version is one of the more valuable VMAX cards, as its market price is about $300.

Blaziken VMAX

The Pokemon Company

Like with Rayquaza from SWSH:07, Blaziken’s Alternate Art Secret from SWSH: 06 Chilling Reign has one of the highest values among VMAX cards.

The Blaziken from VMAX, which includes card art that harkens back to the Isle of Armor from Pokemon Sword and Shield, sells for a little over $200.

Gengar VMAX

The Pokemon Company

Gengar VMAX from SWSH: 08 has one of the more interesting card designs in the entire Pokemon TCG. The Alternate Art version of this card is also quite pricey, as it sells for almost $200.

If one can find the regular Ultra Rare version of this card, it should also provide value for TCG players. Gengar’s G-Max Swallow Up move can do significant damage and prevent the opposition from attacking in the next turn.

Urshifu VMAX (Rapid Strike)

The Pokemon Company

One VMAX that’s seen play in top-tier Pokemon TCG meta decks is Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX from SWSH09: Brilliant Stars Trainer Gallery. It’s not an expensive card — TCGPlayer’s market value tracks it at about $6 — but it can pack a punch.

Gale Thrust can do 120 more damage if moved from the bench to the active spot in the current turn. Additionally, Urshifu’s G-Max Rapid Flow will do 120 damage to two of your opponent’s Pokemon.

Mew VMAX

The Pokemon Company

Mew is one of the rarest Pokemon in existence, so it only makes sense that Mew VMAX makes an appearance. Mew VMAX’s Max Miracle, much like with Duraludon VMAC, is not affected by any effects on the opponent’s Pokemon.

The Ultra Rare version of Mew VMAX only goes for about $5. However, those who have either the Alternate Art Secret or Ultra Rare Prize Pack Series versions of Mew can sell those in excess of $50.

Leafeon VMAX

The Pokemon Company

Several of the most valuable VMAX cards in the Pokemon TCG are cards from the Eevee line of evolutions. Leafeon from SWSH: 07 is no exception to this rule.

The Alternate Art secret version of Leafeon’s value sits near $200.

Umbreon VMAX

The Pokemon Company

We finish this list off with the toughest VMAX card to find on the open market. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art Secret from SWSH: 07 possesses one of the lowest pull rates in all of Pokemon, which caused its value to jump for any who managed to pull it from boxes.

TCGPlayer’s market price tracker puts the value of this card at over $600.