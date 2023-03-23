Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved TCG set revealed: Release date, new cards, more

The Pokemon Company has revealed the western release of the new TCG expansion, called Paldea Evolved. Here’s everything Pokemon TCG fans need to know about this next Paldea set.

With the mainline Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games out, the TCG has finally started to release cards surrounding the various creatures that inhabit Paldea.

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet expansion is set to release in the west on March 31, 2023, which features stunning card designs for Koraidon, Miraidon, and Gardevoir just to name a few.

Now, western fans finally have a release date for the next Scarlet & Violet TCG set, called Paldea Evolved. Here’s everything TCG trainers need to know about this upcoming set.

According to the Pokemon TCG Twitter, the Paldea Evolved set is slated to release in the west on June 9, 2023.

This gives fans plenty of time to get some great pulls from the Scarlet & Violet expansion releasing at the end of March.

New Pokemon TCG Paldea Evolved cards

Fans already have a fairly good idea of what cards to expect from the Paldea Evolved set, thanks to early news from Japan. In Japan, Paldea Evolved released in two sets called Triple Beat as well as Snow Hazard and Clay Burst.

The big stars of Triple Beat were the final evolutions of the Paldean Starter Pokemon as ex cards. Now, fans know that Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, and Quaquaval ex will arrive in the Paldea Evolved set over seas.

The Pokemon Company Paldea Evolved includes Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval as ex cards.

Additionally, a post on the Pokemon blog noted that Forretress, Slowking, and Dedenne will be included as Tera Pokemon ex.

Additionally, the Snow Hazard and Clay Burst sets included Chien-Pao ex and Ting-Lu ex, which will also be part of the Paldea Evolved set. While there’s no mention of Chi-Yu ex, which was revealed in Japan, it wouldn’t be surprising if it also showed up in the western set, though there’s no official confirmation just yet.

All in all, the blog said trainers can expect the following from Paldea Evolved:

Over 190 cards

More than 15 brand-new Pokémon ex: a new take on a returning game mechanic

Tera Pokémon ex with a crystalline appearance

More than 30 Trainer cards

Dozens of Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations

Pokemon TCG Paldea Evolved set prices and preorder

The Pokemon Center has also listed the first Paldea Evolved TCG products up for preorder:

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Paldea Evolved Sleeved Booster Pack (10 Cards) – $4.49

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Paldea Evolved Booster Bundle (6 Packs) – $26.94

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Paldea Evolved Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box – $59.99

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Paldea Evolved Booster Display Box (36 Packs) – $161.64

That’s all we know regarding the upcoming set. Stay tuned for more news as The Pokemon Company announces new products.

