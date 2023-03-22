The Mountain Cup is a brand new challenge in the Pokemon Go Battle League where putting together the best team possible will help you climb to the top.

Alongside the standard Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, the Pokemon Go Battle League regularly features unique and themed cups to give trainers a fresh challenge when taking part in PvP Battles.

The latest new arrival in the Season of Rising Heroes is the Mountain Cup, which only allows Ice, Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon to enter. This means you’ll need to pick from quite a limited pool of Pokemon.

To help you rise to the top of the Mountain Cup, we’ve put together our best team recommendation as well as a list of other top Pokemon choices.

Best team for the Mountain Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can use in the Mountain Cup is Escavalier, Diggersby, and Froslass. These are three of the strongest eligible Pokemon in this format and they should give you decent coverage against most opponents you’ll come across.

Escavalier is currently placed top of PvPoke’s rankings for the Mountain Cup, with key wins against big threats like Ferrothorn, Registeel, Whiscash, and Walrein. Diggersby is looking like the next best option, while Froslass is able to counter both of them, and that’s going to be important here.

It’s impossible to say what a single ‘best team’ looks like, as it will always depend on the Pokemon your opponent sends out – and you won’t know that until a battle has begun. For example, Escavalier may be the top-ranked Pokemon but it will pretty much always lose against a strong Skarmory.

Having said that, there are several Pokemon that have a much higher chance of success than others. You can find some of them listed below.

Best Pokemon for the Mountain Cup

Here are some of the best Pokemon to use in the Mountain Cup alongside their optimal movesets:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Escavalier Counter Drill Run & Megahorn Diggersby Mud Shot Fire Punch & Earthquake Froslass Powder Snow Avalanche & Shadow Ball Ferrothorn Bullet Seed Power Whip & Thunder Gliscor Wing Attack Earthquake & Night Slash Walrein Powder Snow Icicle Spear & Earthquake Whiscash Mud Shot Mud Bomb & Blizzard Registeel Lock On Focus Blast & Zap Cannon Lucario Counter Power-Up Punch & Shadow Ball Quagsire Mud Shot Earthquake & Stone Edge

Pokemon Go Mountain Cup rules & restrictions

The main rule of the Mountain Cup is that only Ice, Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon are eligible to take part. They must also be at or below 1500 CP to enter.

There’s only one banned Pokemon in the Mountain Cup, and that’s Swampert.

The Mountain Cup begins on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 8PM GMT and runs until Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

It will appear alongside the traditional Ultra League, and we’ve got a best Ultra League team guide that should help you with that one.