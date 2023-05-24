Best team for the Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition in Pokemon Go

The Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition has arrived in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve rounded up some of the best team options to help you rise to the top.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Rising Heroes is almost over, but before that happens, it’s time for one final Go Battle League challenge. Yes, the love-it-or-hate-it Catch Cup is returning to test how quickly you can put a solid team together.

Only Pokemon caught during this Catch Cup will be eligible to take part, so your options are going to be limited to what you can find in the wild right now. We have a feeling your Daily Adventure Incense is going to be working overtime.

In all honesty, this is going to be a very unpredictable cup, but to try and help you get started, we’re looking at some of the best Pokemon you can potentially encounter during the Catch Cup to help you form a winning team.

Best team for the Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition

One of the best teams you could use for the Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition in Pokemon Go is Scrafty, Altaria, and Azumarill. An alternative team could be Machamp (Shadow), Meganium, and Snorlax.

Forming a team for this Catch Cup is going to be quite tricky. According to the official Go Battle League schedule, you’ll only be able to use Pokemon caught during this Catch Cup. This marks a change from previous Catch Cups that have let you use Pokemon caught during an entire season.

This means you’re limited to the Pokemon that are appearing in the wild and in Raids during the ongoing Rising Shadows event, which runs until May 28, 2023. You can also look to the generic wild spawns, Egg hatches, and Research Breakthrough rewards appearing in the Season of Rising Heroes.

We’ve had a browse through the Pokemon that will be available to encounter during this edition of the Catch Cup and rounded up some of the best potential options below.

Best Pokemon for the Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition

Here are some of the top Pokemon that will be eligible for the current run of the Catch Cup:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves How to get Scrafty Counter Foul Play & Power-Up Punch Catch a Scraggy in the wild and evolve it Altaria Dragon Breath Sky Attack & Moonblast Defeat a Mega Altaria in a Raid Battle Machamp Counter Cross Chop & Rock Slide Defeat a Shadow Machop in a Raid Battle and evolve it Azumarill Bubble Ice Beam & Play Rough Defeat a Marill in a Raid Battle and evolve it Meganium Vine Whip Frenzy Plant & Earthquake Defeat a Shadow Bayleef in a Raid Battle and evolve it Drapion Poison Sting Crunch & Aqua Tail Catch a Skorupi in the wild and evolve it Snorlax Lick Body Slam & Superpower Get a Snorlax as a Research Breakthrough reward Galarian Stunfisk Mud Shot Rock Slide & Earthquake Hatch a Galarian Stunfisk from a 7km Egg Golbat Wing Attack Poison Fang & Shadow Ball Catch a Golbat in the wild Lurantis Fury Cutter Leaf Blade & Superpower Hatch a Fomantis from a 1km Egg and evolve it

These Pokemon are all available to catch or evolve during this Catch Cup, and they all place very highly in the current Great League rankings (thanks PvPoke!) so they should be able to put in a decent performance here as well.

Keep in mind, though, that the Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition is pretty much a brand new format, so we don’t 100% know which of these Pokemon will end up being the true top contenders and which ones you’ll be coming across regularly for the duration of the cup.

It’s also entirely possible that some Pokemon Go players will have unclaimed rewards from old Special Research tasks that will let them catch a strong Pokemon that would otherwise be unavailable, so there’s definitely a big element of unpredictability here.

For this reason, we would actually recommend that you try to just enjoy the Catch Cup for what it is rather than spending all of your time and resources trying to put together a perfect team that might not even be worth using when the cup is over.

Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition rules & restrictions

The main rule is that only Pokemon caught during this Catch Cup (between May 24, 2023, at 1PM PT and June 1, 2023, at 1PM PT) are eligible for a place on your team.

All of your Pokemon must also be at or below the 1,500 CP limit and Mythical Pokemon are banned.

The Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition begins on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST and runs until Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the traditional Master League – and you can find out best Master League team guide here.