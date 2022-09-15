The Weather Cup is storming into the Pokemon Go Battle League during the Season of Light, so we’ve put together some of the best teams you can use to make your way to the top.

Pokemon Go is introducing plenty of unique cups to Season 12 of the Go Battle League. Trainers have already Zen Headbutted their way through the Psychic Cup, and now it’s time for the Weather Cup!

This fresh challenge requires players to form a team of only Fire, Ice, Rock, and Water-types, which means many of the Pokemon you’ve spent ages powering up for the Ultra League won’t be eligible here.

If you’re struggling to put together a team, you’ll find some of the best Pokemon to use in the Weather Cup below.

Niantic

Best team for the Weather Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can use for the Weather Cup is Cradily, Tapu Fini, and Abomasnow, as these are three of the strongest eligible Pokemon and they should offer coverage against most opponents.

Another solid team that you could use is Regirock, Ludicolo, and Swampert. As always, it’s impossible to say what the ‘best team’ truly looks like because it depends on the team your opponent uses.

Having said that, there are a few Pokemon that look like they should serve you well in most scenarios. You’ll find more details about them below, including their weaknesses, resistances, and best movesets.

Best Pokemon for the Weather Cup

Cradily (XL)

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Charged Moves: Grass Knot & Stone Edge

Grass Knot & Stone Edge Resistances: Electric and Normal

Electric and Normal Weaknesses: Bug, Fighting, Ice, and Steel

The surprise star of the Weather Cup is Cradily, which has never really had any viability in the Pokemon Go Battle League before but is currently ranking at number one on PvPoke. This is most likely thanks to a moveset that can target every single eligible type in this cup.

Bullet Seed is the best Fast Move for energy generation, but it’s Cradily’s Charged Moves you’ll really want to focus on: Grass Knot can take out Water-types and Rock-types, while Stone Edge can deal with Fire-types and Ice-types. As you can probably imagine, it’s going to be a nightmare to deal with.

Swampert

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Hydro Cannon and Earthquake Resistances: Electric, Steel, Rock, Poison, and Fire

Electric, Steel, Rock, Poison, and Fire Weaknesses: Grass

Swampert is a well-known champion in the Ultra League, so it’s good news for Trainers who’ve already got one powered up as it’s also a top choice for the Weather Cup. Even better, you won’t need any XL Candy, making it an accessible option.

Mud Shot is the best Fast Move for energy generation, so make sure you have it. When it comes to Charged Moves, you’ll need Hydro Cannon (it’s worth the Elite Charged TM) as a cheap attack with Earthquake as a strong backup.

Abomasnow (XL)

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Moves: Weather Ball (Ice) and Energy Ball

Weather Ball (Ice) and Energy Ball Resistances: Electric, Grass, Water, and Ground

Electric, Grass, Water, and Ground Weaknesses: Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug, Steel, and Fighting

Abomasnow is another Ultra League champion that works well in the Weather Cup. You’ll need XL Candy to make it worthy of a spot on your team, but the results are excellent as it has key potential wins over the likes of Swampert, Tapu Fini, Ludicolo, and even Cradily.

Powder Snow is Abomasnow’s optimal Fast Move as it provides solid energy generation. In terms of Charged Moves, pair the low-cost (read: spammable) Weather Ball with the devastating Energy Ball for good coverage options and STAB damage.

Tapu Fini

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Water Gun

Water Gun Charged Moves: Surf and Moonblast

Surf and Moonblast Resistances: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water

Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water Weaknesses: Electric, Grass, and Poison

Of all the guardian deities in Pokemon Go, Tapu Fini is the one that’s impressed us the most. It gets yet another chance to shine here, thanks to impressive bulk and a unique Water/Fairy typing that gives it resistance to three of the four eligible types in the Weather Cup.

Water Gun is the best of a bad bunch when it comes to Fast Moves, but the real stars of this moveset are Surf, which provides Tapu Fini with a low-cost Charged Move to bait shields, and Moonblast, which can dish out some massive damage. The best part? All of these attacks have STAB.

Regirock

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Lock On

Lock On Charged Moves: Stone Edge and Earthquake

Stone Edge and Earthquake Resistances: Normal, Poison, Flying, and Fire

Normal, Poison, Flying, and Fire Weaknesses: Steel, Ground, Fighting, Water, and Grass

Regirock is a great bulky lead to use in the Weather Cup. With access to powerful Rock-type and Ground-type moves, you’ll have no trouble taking down any Fire-types or Ice-types you come across. Just watch out for Water-types, as there will be a lot of them in the meta.

Lock On is the optimal Fast Move for any Legendary Titan, so go with that where possible. Stone Edge is your best Charged Move, dealing out huge damage for a reasonable energy cost, while Earthquake will give Regirock some extra coverage against other Rock-types.

Pokemon Go Weather Cup rules & restrictions

The main rule of the Weather Cup is that only Fire, Ice, Rock, and Water-type Pokemon are eligible to compete and they must all be below the max 2500 CP limit.

While this does limit your choices quite a lot, remember that dual-type Pokemon are allowed to enter. For example, the Rock/Grass-type Cradily will be eligible for a spot on your team.

Pokemon Go Weather Cup start & end date

The Weather Cup begins on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST and ends on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the traditional Ultra League. If you need help with that one, we’ve got a best Ultra League team guide that might be useful.