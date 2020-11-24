Best Pokemon to use in GO Catch Cup 2020 - Dexerto

To celebrate Pokemon GO’s Battle League season five wrapping up, Niantic has launched the Catch Cup to in addition to November’s Lake Legends event. Here are the best ‘mons to use to beat the special competition.
As we hit the end of November, Pokemon GO is winding down the year with a bang. The popular mobile title announced the epic “Beyond” update in December which brings Seasons and rotating monster spawns to the AR title.
And in the same month, the Lake Legends limited time raid gives players a shot at catching trio Uxie, Mespirit, and Azelf. The event also challenges Trainers with Catch Cup 2020. Here is everything you need to know about completing the contest.
How to beat Pokemon GO Catch Cup 2020
The final event for Season 5 of the Battle League is the Catch Cup. The special contest officially begins on November 23 and runs until November 30 at 1:00PM PST / 8:00PM GMT.
While it may seem easy on the surface, there are a couple of special restrictions that Niantic has put in place to make it a little trickier. For instance, you can only use Pokemon that you have caught in November (so the beginning of Season 5).
There is also a CP limit of 1,500 and popular legendaries Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, and Victini are banned from the competition. Below we will list the ‘mons that you can use to complete the event and claim victory.
Get ready, Trainers! Season 5 of the #GOBattle League is coming soon with some exciting changes, including more themed cups!
Do you have what it takes to win in the Little Cup, Kanto Cup, and Catch Cup? 🏆
Learn more: https://t.co/EmlAJBYdFW pic.twitter.com/cIXO1gltcm
— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 2, 2020
Eligible Pokemon that are great for your Team
- Wigglytuff (Normal/ Fairy) – The Gen VI evolution of Jigglypuff is great choice to cover Normal/Fairy type.
- Skarmory (Steel / Flying ) – The dual Steel/Flying monster has the powerful Steel Wing and Brave Bird moves which pack a punch.
- Whiscash (Water / Ground) – Has an advantage of being both Water and Ground. Its Water Gun attack will demolish Fire types.
- Sirfetch’d (Fighting) – Introduced in Sword & Shield, the Fighting monster has been praised for its Counter ability and Brave Bird moves. It also has a mighty Grass attack with Leaf Blade.
- Altaria (Dragon / Flying) – The Hoenn fan favorite has a deadly combo with Dragon Breath and Sky Attack. When paired, it’s one of the highest DPS in the game.
- Scrafty (Dark / Fighting) – The Gen V bipedal lizard gives players great coverage for their Dark needs.
- Alolan Marowak (Fire / Ghost) – The beloved ‘mon is deadly and has one of the most powerful moves – Shadowball – which is a must against Ghost types. It’s also Fire which makes it a deadly mix.
- Azumarill (Water / Fairy) – The Water type is versatile as it has one of the best Fairy moves in the game with Play Rough.
- Sceptile (Grass) – The starter is insanely fast and will give you great Grass coverage. In particular, its speed and Leaf Blade will attack your foes before they know what hit them.
- Alolan Raichu (Electric / Fairy) – Due to its showing up in a lot of spawns, many Trainers will probably have this form of Raichu in their inventory. Volt Switch and Thunder Punch will destroy Water types and will hit fast.
Of course, there are plenty of other Pokemon for Trainers to choose from. Just remember you have to have caught the ‘mon in November or at the start of League 5 in order for them to be eligible. There is also the pesky 1,500 CP limit that must be considered.
While it’s good to plan out your perfect team in advance before jumping into battle, don’t forget that the event officially ends on November 30 as the competition is only around for a week.