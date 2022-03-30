What is the Catch Cup in Pokemon Go? How to enter & rules explained

The Pokemon Go Catch Cup is an unusual challenge in the Go Battle League, so we’ve got full details of the rules and restrictions to help you make sense of it.

Trainers have been honing their skills in the Pokemon Go Battle League for years, but every now and then a unique challenge comes along that throws everything out the window and forces you to rethink your usual strategies.

The latest Go Battle League challenge to do just that is the Catch Cup, which has a lot of restrictions that aren’t really explained in the game. As a result, some players have been left confused about which Pokemon they can use.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about competing in the Catch Cup, including rules and restrictions, as well as tips on what to use.

Contents

What is the Catch Cup in Pokemon Go?

The Catch Cup is one of the most unique cups in the Pokemon Go Battle League, as only Pokemon that were caught during the duration of the cup (March 29 – April 5) are allowed to take part.

This puts a huge limit on your potential team and makes it hard to plan ahead. It also means you’ll need to power up the Pokemon you catch in a very short amount of time, making it difficult to build a good team.

Check out our recommendations for the best Pokemon to use during the Catch Cup to get an idea of the creatures you’ll be able to catch during this time period.

Catch Cup rules and restrictions explained

These are the rules for competing in the Catch Cup in the Pokemon Go Battle League:

Only Pokemon caught between March 29 and April 5 can take part.

can take part. Pokemon must be below the 1,500 CP limit to enter.

to enter. Mythicals are not allowed to take part.

Although only Pokemon caught during the duration of the Catch Cup are allowed to take part, this isn’t limited to wild spawns – you can also use catches from Raids, Field Research tasks, and Egg hatches.

With so many restrictions, it can be difficult to figure out which Pokemon to focus on. One good idea is to check out the Great League meta and see if any of those standouts are available to catch right now.

Our best advice, though, is to just have fun with the Catch Cup! It’s only around for one week, so you won’t have time to power up the perfect team like you can with other leagues and cups in the Go Battle League.

