GO Battle League Season 5: Legendary Pokemon reward, new cups, changes - Dexerto

GO Battle League Season 5: Legendary Pokemon reward, new cups, changes

Published: 2/Nov/2020 22:32

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Niantic have announced the details for GO Battle League Season 5 revealing new cups, an array of changes and perhaps most excitingly that Legendary Pokemon are returning as rewards.

Season of Pokemon Go’s GO Battle League will start on Monday, November 9, 1pm PST (4pm EST and 9pm GMT). While no information was given about when Season 5 would conclude, we assume it will be eight weeks, the same as last season.

Niantic have shared details about the new cups (more on that below) but didn’t mention anything about the ever-present Great, Ultra and Master Leagues. As a result it isn’t clear whether they will run concurrently alongside these new cups, whether they will feature separately or won’t feature at all. Should it be the latter it would mark a massive change in the GO Battle League format.

Kanto Pokemon GO Battle League
Wallpapercave
One of the new cups in Season 5 of GO Battle League will only feature Kanto Pokemon!

New cups

The new cups that will feature are the Little Cup, Kanto Cup and Catch Cup. The rules and times of each of them are as follows:

  • The Little Cup will run from Monday, November 9, 1pm PST to Monday, November 16, 1pm PST. Only Pokemon that are able to evolve and have not evolved even once are eligible. The CP limit is 500.
  • The Kanto Cup will run from Monday, November 16, 1pm to Monday, November 23, 1pm PST. Only Pokemon with a Pokedex number between #001 and #151 are eligible. The CP limit is 1,500.
  • The Catch Cup will run from Monday, November 23 1pm to Monday, November 30, 1pm PST. Only Pokemon that have been caught since the beginning of Season 5 are eligible. The CP limit is 1,500. Mythical Pokémon—such as Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, and Victini—are not eligible for the Catch Cup.

GO Battle League like never before

As you can see this is certainly going to freshen up the Pokemon Go GO Battle League scene. Trainers are going to have to strategize like never before.

The Little Cup will make those previously useless Pokemon perhaps more important than ever. It will be fascinating to see what the meta for this come ends up being. We’ll certainly see plenty of variety in teams to begin with, which is only a good thing!

Meanwhile, the Kanto Cup will be a little more predictable as only Kanto Pokemon can feature. The likes of Charizard, Clefable, and the various Legendaries will likely be regularly seen.

Finally, the Catch Cup is maybe the most interesting and unique of all. Trainers will no longer be able to rely on their older, most trusted Pokemon. Instead, only Pokemon that have been caught after the Season 5 start date, November 9, will be eligible.

Legendary Pokemon rewards

It’s fair to say trainers have been less excited about GO Battle League’s rewards than when the mode was first introduced. This is because Legendary Pokemon, such as Darkrai and Giratina, were given out as rewards. Well, now they’re back – Legendary Pokemon that is.

Starting from Rank 7, you’ll have the opportunity to earn an encounter with a Legendary ‘mon. This will be earned by winning battles. The Legendary Pokemon you’ll encounter will be the same as what is currently featured in five-star raids.

Other changes are as follows:

  • To reach rank 2, you must complete a certain number of battles
  • To reach ranks 3 through 10, you must win a certain number of battles
  • If you finish Season 5 at rank 7 or higher, you’ll receive an Elite Charged TM rather than an Elite Fast TM.

Walking requirement

Trainers will be delighted to hear that there will no walking requirement for GO Battle League Season 5. There had been murmurings that it would be reintroduced but with continued uncertainty surrounding the global health crisis, Niantic has made the correct decision to keep it removed.

If you feel GO Battle League has become stagnant over the past two or three seasons, then Season 5 should reinvigorate that excitement. Expect to see fresh Pokemon, hard-thought strategies, and trainers battling hard to get hold of those Legendaries!

Pokemon

Top 5 secrets you might have missed in Pokemon Crown Tundra DLC

Published: 2/Nov/2020 21:30

by Brent Koepp
pokemon the crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield players may have already beaten The Crown Tundra DLC, however the expansion is packed full of extra secret content to find. Here are five neat secrets you may not have known about.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. Unlike previous gens, Game Freak opted out of a third game in favor of an Expansion Pass instead.

While many Trainers have already completed the October 22 Crown Tundra update, the expansion has a few secrets hidden in its snowy terrain. Here are five things you can do after beating the main story.

pokemon crown tundra screenshot
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
There are plenty of hidden secrets in the Crown Tundra that will surprise players.

5 Pokemon Crown Tundra secrets

The DLC’s main feature was centered around popular Legendaries. The new Dynamax Adventures mode brought a host of these incredibly rare monsters from all previous generations for Trainers to catch.

However, Crown Tundra is also packed with goodies for hardcore fans playing past the game’s main story. Below we will discuss five interesting tricks in the expansion that many players might not be aware of.

Hidden Raid den battle

dyna tree in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Trainers can shake the Dyna Tree for a hidden Raid den battle.

No, Regigas isn’t the only hidden Raid den battle in the Sword & Shield expansion. After triggering the Galarian bird trio’s cutscene, players can go back and revisit the iconic Dyna Tree for a special encounter. 

Simply go up to the massive tree trunk and shake it just like you would with other ones in Galar’s Wild Area. And yep, you guessed it – Gen 8’s most annoying ‘mon Greedent will drop on you to engage in battle.

It’s particularly funny though, as the greedy squirrel is a special giant version. Beating the hilarious battle will net players an insane amount of berries, including the rare Hondew variety. Trainers looking to quickly stock up should go here.

Eeveelutions Raid den

leafeon raid battle pokemon
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A special den is dedicated to Eevee and all of its evolutions.

In previous gens, Eeveelutions can become quite a pain as players have to track down various evolution stones and catch seven Eevees. Gen VIII made this a little easier, as these rare ‘mons spawned in the map during certain weather.

Now it’s become even easier with the Crown Tundra DLC. Over by the Dyna Tree, there’s a special den which is filled with Eevees that hold each evolution stone. What a convenience! 

Trainers looking to take advantage of the new feature should fast travel to the Dyna location and then head to Ballimere Lake. The den there specifically spawns these beloved creatures.

Spooky Oleana cutscene

oleana pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The NPC gets a hidden cutscene in the October DLC.

Chairman Rose’s associate Oleana actually makes an appearance in the DLC. Many players may have heard Peonia mention “rumors of a long-haired woman” while at the Max Lair entrance.

Well, the former Vice President is the person that has been spotted, and Trainers can trigger a special cutscene with the former villain. Go to the Graveyard at night – you can change the time in your Switch’s system settings if you need to.

The blonde-haired character will be standing next to a grave, and a hilarious scene will ensue. Make sure to select the “Sorry I don’t” option to get the full dialogue. The Easter Egg puts one of the DLC’s running mysteries about Mr Peony to bed.

Fossil Pokemon den

fossil pokemon den in crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Another Crown Tundra den features rare Fossil types.

Yep, just like the Eeveelutions den, Game Freak has now given Trainers an easier way to obtain fossil monsters. It’s even better because the Crown Tundra location can give you fossil items as a reward as well.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the special den is a hotspot for the creatures with highly sought after Hidden Abilities. Unfortunately, the location can be a bit of a headache to reach, which is why it may be overlooked.

Spawn at the Crown Shrine fastpoint, and then make your way down the path through the winding caves. The Den can technically be found at Snowside Slope, however is located at a ridge inside the large cavern before the shrine.

Peonia is perfect for co-op

peonia in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Peonia not only sells Legendary paths, but can also give you locations for monsters you’ve already caught.

This secret may be overlooked by many, seeing as Dynamax Adventures only lets you catch a Legendary one time. However, the mode is actually an incredible tool for Trainers who like to play the RPG with friends.

If you put one of the Legendary ‘mons you’ve already caught in the first slot of your party and talk to the heroine, it will force her to automatically give the path/location for that specific creature. Although, it should be noted that she has a cooldown, and you need to complete an adventure to reset her.

The reason this is helpful is that players assisting their friends can literally generate a code for every single Legendary, and then invite them to join the adventure. However, it is still a bummer that you can’t catch the monster again – but hey, sharing is caring, right?

galarian moltres in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
The Crown Tundra is full of wonders.

These are some of the best secret content to be found in the expansion update. However there are still more goodies to find such as the hidden Legendaries post-game, or unlockable items you can get for completing the Dex.

It’s unclear whether The Crown Tundra will truly be the final DLC for Sword & Shield, but it appears that dedicated players will not stop trying to find the secrets Game Freak have hidden throughout Galar. 