Best moveset for Ursaluna in Pokemon Go & is High Horsepower any good?

Ursaluna has finally made its Pokemon Go debut, so we’re taking a look at its best moveset and the brand-new High Horsepower attack to see if it’s worth using.

With the arrival of November 2022’s Community Day, Pokemon Go players around the world will now be using the power of the moonlight to evolve Teddiursa into its final evolution, the Ground/Normal-type Ursaluna from Legends Arceus.

Any Ursaluna that you evolve during this Community Day event will also know the exclusive attack High Horsepower, so there’s an extra piece to the puzzle when trying to figure out the best moveset for this third-stage evolution.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the attacks Ursaluna can learn in Pokemon Go, as well as the moveset you’ll need to help you unleash its full power.

Niantic

Ursaluna best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets you can teach Ursaluna is Tackle as a Fast Move with High Horsepower and Thunder Punch as Charged Moves.

Ursaluna’s Fast Moves leave a lot to be desired, but Tackle is the best of a bad bunch as it has higher energy generation, better cooldown, and STAB. It’s probably best to avoid Rock Smash where possible.

As for Charged Moves, the event-exclusive attack High Horsepower is a definite standout, offering huge STAB damage. The final move is up to you, but we’d recommend Thunder Punch for the extra coverage.

All moves Ursaluna can learn in Pokemon Go

Ursaluna can learn two potential Fast Moves and four potential Charged Moves, which we’ve listed below:

Ursaluna Fast Moves

Rock Smash (Rock)

Tackle (Normal)

Ursaluna Charged Moves

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Fire Punch (Fire)

High Horsepower (Ground)

Thunder Punch (Electric)

Is High Horsepower a good move in Pokemon Go?

The Community Day-exclusive attack High Horsepower is a decent Ground-type attack that benefits from STAB when used by Ursaluna, so it’s definitely worth keeping.

It dishes out an impressive 100 damage for a relatively high 60 energy cost. This means you’ll need to be careful with how you use it, but it can easily turn the tide of a battle if you unleash it at the right moment against the right opponent.

The big problem with Ursaluna is that its Fast Moves are underwhelming, and the rest of its Charged Moves aren’t amazing either. It does have some potential in the Master League, but it’s arguably not worth the investment.

That’s everything you need to know about Ursaluna’s best moveset! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

