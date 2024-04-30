New Pokemon Go player takes just nine months to hit Level 50

A newcomer to the popular mobile game Pokemon Go has made a huge wave in the community, outpacing even more seasoned players to reach the maximum level in under a year.

While it might not take long to power up your friendly Pikachu to a high enough level to beat Misty, Pokemon Go is a very different game, with a very tough leveling system.

Even some players active since the game’s launch in 2016 haven’t reached the maximum level of 50, due to the huge amount of XP needed to do so. Even when making use of events that add to XP, and utilising the Great Battle League, that Level 50 accolade is a major slog.

Well, one new Pokemon Go player is putting everyone to shame and has shared that they have managed to reach the ceiling of the game, and has achieved Level 50 in nine months. The player known as MattmewOrMatt has shared a screenshot, showing their level, and the start date of August 2, 2023.

Other fans have a lot of questions, as it’s clear that the amount of work needed to reach this level is huge. One person even asks, “is it safe to assume you did this full-time with no other obligations?” Then, Mattmewormatt replies in the thread, saying, “No, just no other hobbies during the period lol”.

It’s clear that the recent batch of events has really helped the player, with bonuses including increased XP for sharing Raids with friends, as well as increases in friendship levels. Plus, several Pokemon recently like Groudon and Kyogre have had Raids days with double XP for defeating them.

Importantly, another player asked Mattmewormatt if it was fun to level up this quickly, and they replied revealing, “Not really”. The grind would be monumental, not to mention the likely cost of taking part in this many Raids or events, so hopefully the player can now calm down.

The trainer says, “I found myself going hard during spotlight and raid hours for things I’d literally never use solely because it was good XP. I’m very much looking forward to being more casual now and learning PVP in more detail.”

While we don’t recommend simply powering through to Level 50, if you do want to climb up the ranks, be sure to check out our Pokemon Go XP chart so you know what to do, before checking out how to get to Level 41 through to Level 50.