Best moveset for Annihilape in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

The popular raging ape will debut in Pokemon Go with a special battle-centric event. If you’re planning on catching an Annihilape, here’s everything you need to know about this Pokemon, including its best moveset and whether or not it’s worth the effort.

Annihilape is part of the Mankey family, as it’s Primeape’s evolution. This furious ape was introduced in Gen 9’s Paldea region and thanks to how good its stats were, it quickly became a fan favorite.

Starting on January 19, 2024, Pokemon Go players will be able to obtain Annihilape thanks to a new event called Raging Battles, which will take place alongside Battle Week.

The dual Fighting/Ghost-type Pokemon has an attack-based stat spread of 220 (ATK), 178 (DEF), and 242 (STAT) and can reach a max CP value of 3268. Annihilape is vulnerable to Flying, Ghost, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves, so players need to be careful during PvP and PvE battles as it’ll take double damage.

Best moveset for Annihilape

The best moveset players can select for Annihilape in Pokemon Go is Counter as a Fast Move and Close Combat as a Charged Move, with 13.94 damage per second. More so, it’s worth noting that its moves can be boosted by Cloudy and Fog weather.

Because this ape is not Ice or Dark type, using Ice Punch or Night Slash as a Charged Move is not recommended. It’s better to build Annihilape with just Fighting moves, as it doesn’t have any Ghost moves available. Fighting ones will benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), dealing 20% more damage.

All moves Annihilape can learn

This angry ‘mon has two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves available in its pool, which range from Fighting to Dark and even Ice-type.

Annihilape Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting/STAB)

Low Kick (Fighting/STAB)

Annihilape Charged Moves

Close Combat (Fighting/STAB)

Ice Punch (Ice)

Low Sweep (Fighting/STAB)

Night Slash (Dark)

Is Annihilape any good in Pokemon Go?

Annihilape is very unique Pokemon and a solid choice for both PvP and PvE battles in Pokemon Go. Because this angry fella is above average for a Fighting-type and has a type combination not otherwise found in the game, it has a pretty good performance in Great, Ultra, and Master League.

Its stats make it bulky for a Fighting-type Pokemon as a fast brawler that can take on top-tier Pokemon without a problem, as long as you look out for its double vulnerabilities. It even dethroned fan favorites like Machamp and even its previous form, Primeape.

When it comes down to types, the Fighting and Ghost-type combo make Annihilape double resistant not only towards other Fighting creatures but to Normal and Bug-type Pokemon as well.

Now that you know Annihilape’s best moveset, check out the rest of our useful guides so you can become the ultimate Trainer in Pokemon Go:

