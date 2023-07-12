6 of the best games like Pokemon to play in 2023

Pokemon is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, but if you’ve exhausted every entry from Red & Blue to Scarlet & Violet or you’re just looking for something a little different, here are the best Pokemon-inspired games you can play instead.

Even if you’ve never played a Pokemon game before, the chances are you’ve played something that’s been inspired by it – as one of the best-selling series of all time, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of imitators out there.

While this does give you loads of options if you’re looking for your next creature-collecting fix, it can be hard to narrow your options down. You’ll probably sink plenty of hours into these games, so you’ll want to play the best, right?

So whether you’ve finished every Pokemon game already or you don’t currently have a Nintendo console, these are some of the best games like Pokemon for you to try out on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, mobile, and beyond.

1. Temtem

Crema

If you’re looking for a game that’s as similar to Pokemon as possible, look no further than developer Crema’s creature collector Temtem. This massively multiplayer RPG sees you leave your tiny village and set off on a journey to catch ’em all, with a pretty impressive 164 creatures available to discover.

Everything you love about Pokemon is here: Types like Water and Electric, the ability to evolve into stronger Temtem, turn-based battles against other players, and a huge map to explore. The best thing about Temtem is that it’s available on pretty much all platforms, from Xbox to PlayStation and even PC.

2. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth

Bandai Namco

If you grew up in the ’90s, chances are you were either a Pokemon fan or a Digimon fan. The two franchises had a lot of similarities and were often put head-to-head in heated playground debates about which was better. But why not have the best of both worlds?

They might not have gotten the same amount of attention as the world-dominating Pokemon games, but Digimon games are more than worth your attention.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth is a popular choice for traditional Pokemon-like gameplay, where you’ll build a team of creatures and take part in turn-based battles. Or for something more unique, try the recent Digimon Survive with its gorgeous visual novel elements and a darker story than you might expect.

3. Yo-Kai Watch 3

Level-5

Just like Pokemon, Yo-Kai Watch is an all-encompassing franchise with video games, toys, anime, and loads of merch available for dedicated fans to consume. At the heart of all this, though, are the RPG video games from developer Level-5 that blend creature-catching with adorable visuals and humor.

Admittedly, they’re not the easiest games to get hold of – and you’ll have to look back to the Nintendo 3DS if you want one in English – but they’re some of the most high-quality Pokemon alternatives out there, so it might be worth the hassle if the Yo-Kai Watch series appeals to you.

While the franchise has lost some steam in recent years, particularly in the West, a new game is currently in the works, so there’s hope yet for Yo-Kai Watch fans.

4. Ooblets

Glumberland

With a mix of farming, small-town living, and creature collecting, Ooblets is certainly a unique game. As you might have guessed, it’s also a lot more laid-back than your average Pokemon game, so it makes for a nice change of pace if you want something a little more chill and cozy.

There are still battles to be had, although here it’s all about dancing rather than fighting, and each action takes the form of a card rather than a traditional move selection. Ooblets also has an absolutely adorable visual style and some really funny dialogue to enjoy, which makes this game stand out from the pack.

5. Dragon Quest Monsters

Square Enix

Unlike the main Dragon Quest games, where you’ll fight a range of colorful enemies yourself, the spin-off series Dragon Quest Monsters requires you to put together a team of quirky creatures to do your bidding for you. What sets these games apart from Pokemon is that you can breed different species to get entirely new ones, which can lead to some pretty interesting combinations.

Like Yo-Kai Watch, Dragon Quest Monsters games aren’t the easiest to get hold of in the West, but the good news is that a new entry called The Dark Prince is currently in development for Nintendo Switch – and there’s not long to wait, as it’s scheduled for release in December 2023.

6. Nexomon

VEWO Interactive

While there are plenty of Pokemon spin-offs available to download on mobile devices, like the map-based Pokemon Go or the puzzling Pokemon Cafe, you’re out of luck when it comes to the traditional RPG experience found in mainline games like Scarlet & Violet.

A decent alternative for mobile devices is Nexomon. There are now two games in the series (Nexomon and Nexomon: Extinction) and they’re both very similar to Pokemon, with loads of catching, battling, and exploring to enjoy.

They’re not the most polished games – they’ll certainly never replace Pikachu and friends – but they’re easy on the wallet and enjoyable enough to scratch that itch while you’re on the go.

Honorable mention: Palworld

Pocketpair

It might not be due out until January 2024, but if you’re looking for a game like Pokemon, then Palworld should definitely be on your radar.

Commonly referred to as ‘Pokemon with guns‘, this upcoming open-world game promises to mix the best parts of Pokemon games with some serious firepower. It looks ridiculous and we can’t wait to play it.

