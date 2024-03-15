How to get free Pokemon Sleep World Sleep Day gifts

Happy World Sleep Day, Trainers! If you’re wondering how to unlock exclusive gifts in Pokemon Sleep to celebrate this sleepy day, we’ve got a complete guide here.

It’s World Sleep Day! This international celebration takes place on the 15th of March every year to promote better sleep health – and Pokemon Sleep fans will be excited to know that there are some exclusive event rewards to pick up in the app thanks to this.

Here, you’ll find a complete breakdown of the available Pokemon Sleep rewards and how to unlock them. The associated event for World Sleep Day will be running up until March 31st, so you’ve got plenty of time to grab these items and use them at your camp.

How to get World Sleep Day rewards in Pokemon Sleep

To get the free items, all you’ll need to do is open up the app before 19:59pm on March 31st. Then, head to the present box icon on the upper right-hand side of the menu.

The rewards should be unlocked automatically – if they don’t unlock for you, try refreshing the app or restarting it.

The World Sleep Day rewards for Pokemon Sleep were announced in a post on the official Pokemon Sleep X page. The list of rewards includes a Growth Incense, a Focus Incense, and 5 Poke Biscuits, which is a generous haul for an event.

If you’re unfamiliar with the items that are being given out, Poke Biscuits help to increase Friendship with Pokemon in order to encourage them to come to camp. Focus Incense doubles Research Experience and Growth Incense helps double Helper Pokemon experience.

Unless there’s a particular Pokemon you want to focus on with these items, it’s worth hanging on until an event comes up with an extra Experience boost. Combining items like Focus Incense with event bonuses can be especially efficient, and the monthly full moon event Good Sleep Day is coming up soon on March 25th.

That’s all for the Pokemon Sleep World Sleep Day rewards!

For more Pokemon Sleep tips, check out our other guides here:

