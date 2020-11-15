 Alternative Pokemon to use in GO Battle League's Little Cup - Dexerto
Alternative Pokemon to use in GO Battle League’s Little Cup

Published: 15/Nov/2020 17:56

by Paul Cot

Trainers are becoming increasingly familiar with the new cup competition in Pokemon Go: GO Battle League’s Little Cup. The change in rules has led to wildly different Pokemon being selected and even now players are still tinkering with their teams. Here are some alternative options you may not have thought of.

Trainers were thrown a curve ball with GO Battle League Season 5 as it was announced the new Little Cup competition would kick off the season. Previously a limit of 1,500 CP was the lowest a league went to but the Little Cup drastically decreases that to a meagre 500 CP.

Naturally some Pokemon have come to the forefront early and matches are already littered with these ‘mons. One Pokemon has quickly rose to the top of that list though, Bronzor has become must-have if you want to compete with the best trainers.

Here are some alternative choices for your Little Cup roster:

Barboach Little Cup
Bulbapedia
Barboach’s Mud Shot allows you to use plenty of Charge Moves…

Barboach

Among the current pool of Little Cup Pokemon, there aren’t many that allow you to spam Charge Moves. But Barboach is the exception.

Its Mud Shot Fast Move may be weak but has fantastic energy generation at 4.5 EPT. Combine that with Aqua Tail and Ice Beam for a truly diverse attack. A second Charge Move will only set you back 10,000 Stardust and 25 Candy, too.

It also doubles up as a counter against Bronzor, as the dual psychic/steel-type is weak to ground attacks. Barboach itself only has one weakness, although it’s a double one and that comes against grass.

Ducklett Little Cup
Bulbapedia
Ducklett is nothing special but does have endurance…

Ducklett

Ducklett is a viable option in the Little Cup because of its stamina and typing. As we know stamina (and defense) go a long way, giving the Pokemon in question the bulk to survive Charged attacks.

The Water Bird Pokemon’s dual flying and water typing also gives it favorable matchups. It is weak to only electric (256% damage) and rock. Meanwhile, it holds resistances against bug, fighting, fire, ground (39.1% damage), steel, and water.

Its moveset is nothing to shout home about but nevertheless can be a solid addition to your team.

Minccino Little Cup
Bulbapedia
Minccino’s Charm can be incredibly frustrating for opponents…

Minccino

Charm. That’s Minccino’s biggest advantage in the Little Cup.

As many of you will know Charm is a beast of a move. Apart from Razor Leaf, it deals the most damage of any Fast Move in all of Pokemon Go.

It is also the perfect foil for the well-picked Deino. Its dual dark and dragon-typing means it is doubly weak to fairy moves. Minccino vs Deino is one of the most one-sided matchups in the entire game.

The Chinchilla Pokemon is a pure normal type making it weak to only fighting and resistant to only ghost. Combine that with its good stamina stat and there aren’t many Pokemon that will take out Minccino quickly.

Vulpix Little Cup
Bulbapedia
Vulpix is one of the best Bronzor counters…

Vulpix

Bronzor counters have become very appealing as of late and Vulpix is one the best to do it. That’s if you don’t have Barboach already, of course.

As a steel-type Bronzor is weak to fire and Vulpix boasts Ember as a Fast Move. In truth, it’s an average move at best but with Bronzor’s current dominance your hand might be forced.

Unfortunately, Vulpix’s stats are average at best and a second Charge Move will set you back 50,000 Stardust and 50 Candy. Should you choose to buy it though, you can pair Body Slam and Flame Charge, the latter of which will really put Bronzor in trouble.

How to instantly improve FPS on the PS5 with one setting

Published: 15/Nov/2020 17:21

by Julian Young
PS5 Logo and Console
Sony / PlayStation

PlayStation 5

With the launch of the new console generation, players are desperate to get their hands on the latest hardware. For those lucky enough to pick up a PS5, there is one setting everyone should change to get the best performance out of their machine: Performance Mode.

2020 has been an incredible year for gamers. For some, the launch of the new console generation is the most exciting release this year.

Both Sony and Microsoft released their latest consoles – the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively – which have sold out instantly whenever new stock is made available.

These new sets of hardware have brought players closer to the functionality of a PC than ever before. For those playing on Sony’s PlayStation 5, there is one specific setting that should be enabled to maximize the console’s performance across all games.

PS5 Next To Controller
Sony / PlayStation
The new generation of hardware narrows the gap between consoles and PC.

How to get the best performance on PS5

For those who picked up a new PS5 console and are looking for the best in-game settings, there is one important option to configure in the system: Performance Mode.

Players should follow these steps to access the PS5’s settings and enable Performance Mode:

  1. From the PS5 main menu, go to Settings
  2. In Settings, go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings
  3. Choose Game Presets
  4. Under the Performance Mode or Resolution Mode option, enable Performance Mode

After configuring the system this way, any game will automatically play in Performance Mode. While Resolution Mode targets the best image quality when playing, Performance Mode ensures all games will max out their FPS (frames per second), regardless of the title.

PS5 Settings Menu
Sony / PlayStation
The PS5 offers many new settings for players, including Performance Mode.

Benefits of Performance Mode on PS5

While some gamers prefer picture quality and higher resolutions when playing cinematic titles or enjoying a 4k display, in many competitive titles – Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and CS:GO to name a few – players will opt for better in-game performance and an edge over the competition.

With Performance Mode enabled the PS5 will target the highest possible FPS for every game played on the console, saving players the hassle of configuring each game individually.

While some titles may be restricted to a certain FPS threshold, the new console generation has specifically targeted higher framerates of 60, and even 120 FPS in some cases. Enabling Performance Mode will help PS5 players make sure their hardware is ready to face off against any opponent.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are now available, depending on inventory availability at specific retailers.