 Why now is the perfect time to get Togekiss in Pokemon Go - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Why now is the perfect time to get Togekiss in Pokemon Go

Published: 8/Nov/2020 20:50

by Paul Cot
Bulbapedia

Share

Pokemon Go

If you’re a competitive Pokemon Go player then you’ll know Togekiss is a must-have Pokemon. Here’s why now is the best time to add the Jubilee ‘mon to your team.

Togetic is currently featuring as the November Research Breakthrough reward in Pokemon Go. While Togepi, and Togetic, are certainly not impossible to get hold of, they definitely aren’t found regularly.

So, Togetic featuring as this month’s Research Breakthrough encounter is an opportunity that trainers shouldn’t want to miss. If you play your cards right, you’ll be able to get five of them across the month.

Even if you weren’t aware of this until now, you should still be able to get four of them. Although that depends on how many stamps you are away from the seven stamps needed to encounter it.

Frankly, many of the Research Breakthrough rewards in 2020 have been underwhelming. Few of them had any real place in the Pokemon Go meta but Togetic, well Togekiss, certainly does. In fact, it is arguably essential.

Togetic Research Breakthrough
Bulbapedia
With Togetic trainers have an excellent reason to get those Field Research stamps in November!

Togekiss must-have

There’s aren’t too many trainers that would argue with the fact that Togekiss is one of the toughest species to defeat in Pokemon Go. As the fairy-type Pokemon with the current highest max CP in the mobile game, it is the perfect foil for many popular choices.

We’ve previously discussed just how strong Giratina is in Pokemon Go but it quickly becomes useless when up against Togekiss. That’s because of the dragon part of its typing which is doubly weak (and ineffective) against fairy.

With dragon-types featuring so prominently across the Legendary ‘mons, Togekiss is an excellent Pokemon to have in your back pocket to cover them. The same can be said for dark-types such as Darkrai, Hydreigon and Tyranitar whereby fairy types comfortably defeat them.

Togekiss also has the immensely strong Charm Fast Move at its disposal. It does an incredible 5.33 DPT, making it the second most powerful Fast Move in Pokemon Go.

Naturally, this does come at the expense of energy generation but if you’re up against either dark or dragon-types then Charm will decimate your opponent before you even need one. The only time Charm can be a hindrance is when up against a strong neutral opposition or against fire, poison, or steel Pokemon.

Togekiss does have a remedy for steel-types, although you’ll need to manage it carefully. Both its Ancient Power and Flamethrower Charge Moves hold a type advantage over it. This is a last resort though, as you definitely don’t want to be in a battle with steel ‘mons.

Unfortunately, you are basically restricted to a lack of energy generation with Togekiss because its alternative Fast Moves – Air Slash and Hidden Power – are poor. Regardless, any player wanting success in GO Battle League needs to have Togekiss as an option!

TV + Movies

Xbox Game Pass teases Disney+ collab with cryptic Mandalorian post

Published: 8/Nov/2020 20:20

by Michael Gwilliam
Xbox Game Pass The Mandalorian Disney +
Lucasfilm/Disney/Microsoft

Share

Disney+ Star Wars The Mandalorian Xbox Game Pass

Xbox seem to be hinted at some sort of collaboration between Game Pass and Disney+ by including hit Star Wars spinoff show, The Mandalorian, in a mysterious new post.

Microsoft’s mega game service, Game Pass, grants users access to multiple games for a single monthly subscription. The system launched in 2017 and has over fifteen million subscribers as of September 2020.

As the next-generation Xbox Series S and X consoles launch on November 10, it’s likely that Game Pass subscribers will increase in a big way and things could be getting even more ridiculous in the near future.

In a tweet on November 8, the service’s official Twitter account posted a picture of The Mandalorian and The Child, known by fans as Baby Yoda from Season 2, Episode 2. “All we’re gonna say is that we’re not posting The Mandalorian and The Child for no reason,” they captioned the photo.

 

What could this mean?

This has caused many users to think that Xbox is teaming up with Disney+ to offer its service for subscribers: “Playstation guy here, I’m going to make guess and say Disney+ will be free to Games Pass subscribers, if so that’s pretty cool.”

It’s also possible that the potential collaboration is just related to The Mandalorian and not Disney+ as a whole. Perhaps, Xbox Game Pass subscribers could be getting The Mandalorian packed in alone.

Others, however, believed that this could be a sign that a Mandalorian video game could be in the works and this post was done to tease that.

Mandalorian on a speeder bike
Lucasfilm/Disney
The Mandalorian season 2 took Disney+ by storm.

If so, it wouldn’t be the first time a Mandalorian got a Star Wars video game. In 2002, Star Wars Bounty Hunter was released on the PlayStation 2 and Gamecube where players take on the role of Jango Fett.

Only time will tell what Xbox has cooking, but as we get closer to launch day for the Xbox Series, we can only expect big things from Microsoft in the upcoming console wars.