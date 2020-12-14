Logo
How to get Zarude in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Published: 14/Dec/2020 10:41 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 10:46

by James Busby
Zarude guide
Game Freak / Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Pokemon Company are offering players the chance to get Zarude very easily in Sword & Shield, and you won’t have to go hunting for it or prepare your Ultra Balls; all you’ll need is a code.

Pokemon fans will be well aware that Zarude is arriving in the game towards the tail end of this year and the start of 2021, with various forms of distribution globally.

Now, following issues with the lack of distribution on GAME’s online store after it was announced for the UK, players from the region can instead get Zarude through the Pokemon Trainer Club.

Here’s what you need to do.

How to get Zarude in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Zarude Sword and Shield location
Game Freak / Pokemon Company
Zarude will likely be found in forest areas of Sword and Shield.

Zarude is one of those mythical legendaries added to Sword and Shield that aren’t exactly the main legendaries in the game, such as Zacian and Zamazenta, but due to its rarity and unavailability until now, players will be desperately trying to add it to their party.

Now, players in the UK and across Europe can follow these steps to get themselves a code to unlock Zarude in Sword & Shield:

  1. Visit the Pokemon Trainer Club.
  2. Ensure you have an account by logging in.
  3. If you don’t, Register for an account before December 18, 2020.
  4. From the Edit Profile page, scroll down to the Marketing Preference section.
  5. Confirm that the “I would like to receive marketing communications, including email messages with the latest news, offers, promotions, events, and games, and other ways to receive marketing communications from The Pokémon Company International.” box is checked.
  6. Once this is done, you should receive a redeemable code in January 2021.

When added to your game, Zarude should be level 60, making it immediately competitive within the game without too much training required.

What do we currently know about Zarude?

  • Category: Rogue Monkey Pokemon
  • Type: Dark and Grass
  • Height: 1.8m (5ft 10′)
  • Ability: Leaf Guard
Zarude typing
Game Freak / Pokemon Company
While info surrounding this Mythical Pokemon is scarce, we do know Zarude will be extremely powerful.

Zarude may not be officially released in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but we do have a fair amount of information on this Mythical monster. According to the official Pokemon website, Zarude uses its flexible vines to swing from trees, grab berries from distant branches, heal wounds, and even pummel enemy Pokemon into submission.  

The dual Dark/Grass-type is also known to live in packs and inhabit areas of dense forest, keeping itself hidden from prying eyes. Like most apes, Zarude is known for its intelligence and quick thinking which is said to help it in battle. 

Zarude moveset and ability

zarude moveset and ability Pokemon Sword Shield
NintendoLife
Zarude’s moves aren’t the best at first, but Jungle Healing could be a game-changer.

According to the above graphic from NintendoLife, Zarude will have the following moves when you get it:

  • Close Combat
  • Power Whip
  • Swagger
  • Snarl

It’s also said that they will learn the move Jungle Healing at level 90. This Grass-type move allows Zarude to wrap its vines around nearby trees and absorbs their energy. Once all the energy has been absorbed, Zarude then releases it, healing both itself and any ally Pokemon. Jungle Healing also cures any status conditions that a Pokemon has been inflicted with, making it an extremely potent support move. 

The official Sword and Shield website states “Within Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, only Zarude can learn Jungle Healing. However, it is possible other Pokémon may be able to learn this move in future games.” Depending on how effective and game-changing Jungle Healing is, we could see this move become extremely popular in competitive play.  

If that wasn’t enough, Zarude’s Leaf Guard ability prevents it from being afflicted by non-volatile status conditions. This ability was first introduced in Gen 4 and has been a staple pick for those aiming to avoid any frustrating status effects. 

If you’re looking for more Pokemon news and updates, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest information.

Mizkif hits the jackpot with $125k Lugia in latest Pokemon Twitch stream

Published: 14/Dec/2020 7:03

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mizkif Lugia Pokemon Card
Mizkif

Mizkif

Mizkif has had an incredible run of luck when opening Pokemon cards, but he hit the jackpot in his latest stream after he pulled a first edition Lugia card worth $125,000, as well as an inanely rare Tyhplosion.

Pokemon cards used to be all the rage back in the day. They were a cheap and enjoyable way for kids to have some fun in the schoolyard. Now, they’re a valuable collector’s item, and their sales and prices have skyrocketed and reached new heights in 2020.

Twitch streamers have been going nuts over them, opening expensive booster packs worth tens of thousands of dollars in the hopes to find valuable cards. Fans often tune in to enjoy the emotional roller-coaster ride. 

The trend hasn’t slowed down despite criticism from some haters like Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris, who went as far as destroying valuable cards to prove his point. 

Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo has been loving it more than anyone, and he’s had a lot of luck too. He’s been pulling valuable cards left, right, and center. In his latest stream, he snagged even more, including an absolute gem.

Trainwrecks and Mizkif with Pokemon card
Twtich: Trainwreckstv
Mizkif and Trainwrecks posed next to a super rare Dark Charizard card they pulled.

Mizkif’s Pokemon card opening streams are always exciting. This time, however, there was a real sense of magic in the air and lady luck was on his side. He managed to pull the holy grail first edition holographic version of Lugia.

It’s still pending authentication and grading, but if it ends up being a PSA 10, it’ll be worth more than $125,000. In fact, one sold for $129,000 in an eBay auction on November 25. Some people are confident that it might make the grade, but if it doesn’t, it’ll still be worth several thousand.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Mizkif also managed to pull a Tyhplosion #17 card, which is very rare. It’s sold for as much as $25,000, but it’s so hard to find, the actual market price is difficult to nail down.

Either way, it’s not necessarily all about the money. The rarity alone makes it an exciting find. Plus, the fact he managed to pull two extremely rare and potentially valuable cards in the same stream is mind-boggling.

Mizkif’s hot streak with opening Pokemon cards is alive and well, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

He’s pulled an impressive haul so far, and the good fortune keeps on rolling in.

Love it or hate it, the trend is generating lots of buzz, and the hilarious and over-the-top reactions make it even better.  