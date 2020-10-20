Calyrex fusion forms revealed ahead of Crown Tundra DLC release - Dexerto

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC is still more than a day from release but more fascinating details have surfaced about Calyrex.

We knew Calyrex would be the featured Legendary Pokemon in the Crown Tundra, but we didn’t know it would have multiple forms. Much like its Gen 5 Legendary counterpart Kyurem, it will actually have two different fusion forms.

Glastrier and Spectrier

Firstly though, let’s take a look at two other Legendary Pokemon that have been leaked for Pokemon Sword and Shield’s second DLC. They are Glastrier and Spectrier. Both are Horse Pokemon which are apparently ice and ghost-types, respectively.

“Glastrier emits intense cold from its hooves. It’s also a belligerent Pokémon—anything it wants, it takes by force,” the datamine revealed. “[It] has tremendous physical strength, and the mask of ice covering its face is 100 times harder than diamond.”

Meanwhile Spectrier is more mysterious, probing its surroundings with all senses but its sight. It kicks are said to separate soul from body. Pokemon leak account CentroLeaks shared further details of what appears to be its Pokedex entry: “As it dashes through the night, Spectrier absorbs the life-force of sleeping creatures. It craves silence and solitude.”

Much like how you choose a tower for Urshifu in the Isle of Armor DLC, you can only choose one of these Legendary Horse Pokemon, too. So, make sure you choose right!

Calyrex fusions

Calyrex’s fusion forms are Calyrex (Ice Rider) and Calyrex (Shadow Rider). The popular Pokemon leaks account shared this information courtesy of the same datamine which revealed details about Glastrier and Spectrier.

It is these Pokemon that Calyrex fuses with to create the Ice and Shadow Rider. Both of the fusions seem to be aesthetically simple with Calyrex riding on top of either Glastrier or Spectrier – depending on your choice.

The Ice Rider form of Calyrex is merciless in battle but sympathetic afterwards, healing any foe’s wounds after. Elsewhere it is said “that this Pokémon once moved a large forest—and all the Pokémon living there—to a new location overnight.”

It is said Calyrex and what can only be assumed to be Spectrier, bonded when they traveled across the Galar region to bring green to the wastelands. Additionally, it is also claimed that by using its power to see all events from the past to the future that this Pokemon saved creatures from a meteorite strike.

Despite the in-depth descriptions we’re not sure on the typings of either of these exciting new Legendary ‘mons. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out as Pokemon Sword and Shield The Crown Tundra releases on October 22.