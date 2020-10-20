 Calyrex fusion forms revealed ahead of Crown Tundra DLC release - Dexerto
Calyrex fusion forms revealed ahead of Crown Tundra DLC release

Published: 20/Oct/2020 23:09 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 23:11

by Paul Cot
The Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC is still more than a day from release but more fascinating details have surfaced about Calyrex.

We knew Calyrex would be the featured Legendary Pokemon in the Crown Tundra, but we didn’t know it would have multiple forms. Much like its Gen 5 Legendary counterpart Kyurem, it will actually have two different fusion forms.

Glastrier and Spectrier

Firstly though, let’s take a look at two other Legendary Pokemon that have been leaked for Pokemon Sword and Shield’s second DLC. They are Glastrier and Spectrier. Both are Horse Pokemon which are apparently ice and ghost-types, respectively.

“Glastrier emits intense cold from its hooves. It’s also a belligerent Pokémon—anything it wants, it takes by force,” the datamine revealed. “[It] has tremendous physical strength, and the mask of ice covering its face is 100 times harder than diamond.”

Meanwhile Spectrier is more mysterious, probing its surroundings with all senses but its sight. It kicks are said to separate soul from body. Pokemon leak account CentroLeaks shared further details of what appears to be its Pokedex entry: “As it dashes through the night, Spectrier absorbs the life-force of sleeping creatures. It craves silence and solitude.”

Much like how you choose a tower for Urshifu in the Isle of Armor DLC, you can only choose one of these Legendary Horse Pokemon, too. So, make sure you choose right!

Calyrex fusions

Calyrex’s fusion forms are Calyrex (Ice Rider) and Calyrex (Shadow Rider). The popular Pokemon leaks account shared this information courtesy of the same datamine which revealed details about Glastrier and Spectrier.

It is these Pokemon that Calyrex fuses with to create the Ice and Shadow Rider. Both of the fusions seem to be aesthetically simple with Calyrex riding on top of either Glastrier or Spectrier – depending on your choice.

The Ice Rider form of Calyrex is merciless in battle but sympathetic afterwards, healing any foe’s wounds after. Elsewhere it is said “that this Pokémon once moved a large forest—and all the Pokémon living there—to a new location overnight.”

It is said Calyrex and what can only be assumed to be Spectrier, bonded when they traveled across the Galar region to bring green to the wastelands. Additionally, it is also claimed that by using its power to see all events from the past to the future that this Pokemon saved creatures from a meteorite strike.

Despite the in-depth descriptions we’re not sure on the typings of either of these exciting new Legendary ‘mons. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out as Pokemon Sword and Shield The Crown Tundra releases on October 22.

Pokemon leaks claim to reveal Crown Tundra length & Shiny Legendaries

Published: 20/Oct/2020 21:54 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 22:04

by Brent Koepp
A Pokemon Sword & Shield leaker claims to have discovered major Crown Tundra data files in the Home app. The leak allegedly reveals how long it takes to beat the DLC, Shiny variants, and even two new Legendary horse monsters that can be fused.

In a first for the Pokemon series, Game Freak opted out of making a third game for its eighth gen title Sword & Shield in favor of an Expansion Pass instead. On October 22, the RPG gets it second major DLC, The Crown Tundra.

However just days before the add-on is set to launch, leakers have claimed to have discovered a ton of features and information about the upcoming content. From Shiny Legendary variants to a new fusion ‘mon, here is everything that was allegedly leaked.

pokemon crown tundra legendary details
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon leak claims the Crown Tundra Legendary can fuse with other monsters.

Pokemon Crown Tundra content “leaked” online

On October 20, leak account ‘CentroLeaks’ posted what they claim is Crown Tundra information datamined from the Pokemon Home app. “Yes, it’s happening. Yes, it’s time to abandon the Internet,” they tweeted.

The leaker then revealed that the RPG will be getting two new horse Legendaries that are Ghost and Ice type, which can fuse with Crown Tundra’s Legendary, Calyrex.

Also included in the image were the Shiny variants of the game’s mythical creatures, including the Galarian bird trio Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres. Interestingly, their colors seem to be that of their original Gen I forms.

Centro Leaks clarified that the Legendary horse’s forms can be chosen similar to Isle of Armor’s Urshifu. “You can choose a horse, similarly to how you choose a tower for Urshifu.”

The tweet also stated that Ultra Beasts introduced in Gen VII’s Sun & Moon will also make its return. “Ultra Beasts are catchable in the post-game.” According to the dataminers, the DLC can be allegedly be beaten in around four hours.

According to the dataminers, the new Legendary horses are called Glastrier and Spectrier. The Ice-type is described as “having tremendous physical strength, and the mask of ice covering its face is 100 times harder than diamond.” Its special move is called Chilling Neigh and boosts its attack stat each time it knocks a Pokemon out.

The Ghost-type is described as “dashing through the night, Spectrier absorbs the life-force of sleeping creatures. It craves silence and solitude.” Its signature move is named Grim Neigh and boosts its Sp. Atk stat when knocking out an opponent.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, as mentioned above, both these creatures can allegedly fuse with Calyrex to make a powerful new forms called Ice Rider and Shadow Rider. The duo have devastating new attacks when combined.

Of course it goes without saying, but take all leaks with a major grain of salt. However, major data has been found before in the Home App, so it’s not too far fetched. Either way, we will find out very soon just how correct this info is.